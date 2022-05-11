Subsea 7 Gets $50-150 Million Contract
(PLX AI) – Subsea 7 awarded sizeable contract offshore Trinidad and Tobago.Subsea 7 defines sizealbe as between USD 50 million and USD 150 millionThe project covers the installation of a 96 km 12-inch pipeline, associated shore approach and diver …
- The project covers the installation of a 96 km 12-inch pipeline, associated shore approach and diver tie-in spools
