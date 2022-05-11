Thule Raises Long-Term Sales Growth Target, Aiming to Reach SEK 20 Billion by 2030
- (PLX AI) – Thule updates its sales growth target to double the 2021 revenue over the coming 9 years and reach SEK 20 billion by 2030.
- Thule maintaining EBIT-margin target at current high levels of >20%
- Keeps dividend target of >75% of net income
- Launching Car Seat products in 2023
- Launching Dog Transport products for bikes and cars in 2023
