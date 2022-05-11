checkAd

Thule Raises Long-Term Sales Growth Target, Aiming to Reach SEK 20 Billion by 2030

(PLX AI) – Thule updates its sales growth target to double the 2021 revenue over the coming 9 years and reach SEK 20 billion by 2030.Thule maintaining EBIT-margin target at current high levels of >20%Keeps dividend target of >75% of net …

  • (PLX AI) – Thule updates its sales growth target to double the 2021 revenue over the coming 9 years and reach SEK 20 billion by 2030.
  • Thule maintaining EBIT-margin target at current high levels of >20%
  • Keeps dividend target of >75% of net income
  • Launching Car Seat products in 2023
  • Launching Dog Transport products for bikes and cars in 2023
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Thule Raises Long-Term Sales Growth Target, Aiming to Reach SEK 20 Billion by 2030 (PLX AI) – Thule updates its sales growth target to double the 2021 revenue over the coming 9 years and reach SEK 20 billion by 2030.Thule maintaining EBIT-margin target at current high levels of >20%Keeps dividend target of >75% of net …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nel Q1 Revenue NOK 213 Million vs. Estimate NOK 248 Million
Evotec Q1 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 18.9 Million
K+S Q1 EBITDA Beats Estimates as High Prices Offset Lower Volumes, Energy Costs
Thyssenkrupp Q2 Earnings Much Better Than Expected; Raises Outlook
Evotec Extends Bristol Myers Deal with Total Potential of $5 Billion
SMA Solar Q1 Earnings Beat Consensus; Outlook Unchanged
Campari Buys Picon for EUR 119 Million from Diageo
Dentsply Sirona Earnings Miss Expectations; Guidance Cut
Bilfinger Q1 Revenue Beats Expectations; Outlook Confirmed
Occidental Q1 Earnings Beat Expectations, with OxyChem Posting Record Pretax
Titel
Telefonica Subsidiary Telefonica Tech Buys BE-terna Group for up to EUR 350 Million
Plug Power Q1 Revenue Below Expectations; Keeps FY Targets Unchanged
Nel Q1 Revenue NOK 213 Million vs. Estimate NOK 248 Million
Block Q1 Revenue Misses Estimates, but Adj. EBITDA Is Ahead
Vonovia Q1 Net Income EUR -29.1 Million
Zalando Q1 Adj. EBIT Loss Bigger Than Expected; Now Sees Outlook at Lower End of Range
Ebay Q2 Outlook Ahead on Revenue, Lags Consensus on Adj. EPS; Shares Fall
Hexagon Purus Q1 Revenue Tops Estimates
Bayer Q1 Earnings Much Better Than Expected; Outlook Confirmed
Aixtron Q1 EBIT EUR 14.2 Million
Titel
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Plug Power Gets Contract to Deliver Green Hydrogen to Walmart
Telefonica Subsidiary Telefonica Tech Buys BE-terna Group for up to EUR 350 Million
Plug Power Q1 Revenue Below Expectations; Keeps FY Targets Unchanged
TeamViewer Q1 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 83.2 Million vs. Estimate EUR 62 Million
Tomra Systems Q1 EBITA NOK 237 Million vs. Estimate NOK 248 Million
Nel Q1 Revenue NOK 213 Million vs. Estimate NOK 248 Million
Sixt Hit by Cyber Attack, Says Impact Was Minimized
AbbVie Q1 Adj. EPS Tops Estimates; Guidance Cut on Milestone Expense
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian