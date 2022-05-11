Acousia Therapeutics to present its first-in-class hearing loss treatment program with ACOU085 at the 2nd Inner Ear Therapeutics Summit in Boston
Tübingen (ots) - Acousia Therapeutics GmbH will be presenting data on the
company's clinical stage, first-in-class lead candidate ACOU085 at the Hanson
Wade 2nd Inner Ear Therapeutics Summit to be held in person in Boston (MA) from
June 20-23, 2022.
ACOU085 is a proprietary, first-in-class, small-molecule otoprotective drug
candidate, which is currently being tested in a Phase 1b clinical trial
involving age-related hearing loss (ARHL) patients. Designed to modulate a
biologically validated target - the KCNQ4-encoded Kv7.4 potassium channel, which
is essential for maintaining auditory function - ACOU085 is being developed for
the treatment and prevention of hearing loss for a number of acquired and
inherited forms of sensorineural hearing loss.
ACOU085 is characterized by a unique dual mode of action, which provides acute
functional enhancement and long-term protection for the terminally
differentiated sensorineural outer hair cells. "Being invited to share the
translational background and progress of our ACOU085 lead program with the
hearing loss drug development community at the Inner Ear Therapeutics Summit is
an exciting opportunity for us," says Dr. Jonas Dyhrfjeld-Johnsen, Chief
Development Officer at Acousia Therapeutics. "I look forward to stimulating
discussions with our peers in Boston."
In addition to receiving an invitation to present "Small Molecule, KCNQ4 Agonist
ACOU085 for the Treatment and Prevention of Hearing Loss", Dr. Dyhrfjeld-Johnsen
will also participate as a panelist on the panel discussion "De-risking the
Early Development Process: A Robust and Comprehensive Early Development Process
Is Essential to Minimize Setbacks Faced in the Clinic" and in the workshop "Mind
The Gap: Calling Out the Shortfalls in the Current Inner Ear Therapeutic
Development Pathway and Illuminating Solutions".
About Acousia Therapeutics
Acousia Therapeutics GmbH is a privately-held, clinical stage biotech company
based in Tübingen, Germany. The company is dedicated to the identification and
development of small molecules for effective prevention and treatment of
different etiologies of hearing loss. Acousia Therapeutics develops drugs for
local and systemic administration.
Contact:
Tim Boelke, M.D.
mailto:boelke@acousia.com
+49 70712988186?
http://www.acousia.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/161203/5218980
OTS: Acousia Therapeutics GmbH
