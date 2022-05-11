checkAd

Acousia Therapeutics to present its first-in-class hearing loss treatment program with ACOU085 at the 2nd Inner Ear Therapeutics Summit in Boston

Tübingen (ots) - Acousia Therapeutics GmbH will be presenting data on the
company's clinical stage, first-in-class lead candidate ACOU085 at the Hanson
Wade 2nd Inner Ear Therapeutics Summit to be held in person in Boston (MA) from
June 20-23, 2022.

ACOU085 is a proprietary, first-in-class, small-molecule otoprotective drug
candidate, which is currently being tested in a Phase 1b clinical trial
involving age-related hearing loss (ARHL) patients. Designed to modulate a
biologically validated target - the KCNQ4-encoded Kv7.4 potassium channel, which
is essential for maintaining auditory function - ACOU085 is being developed for
the treatment and prevention of hearing loss for a number of acquired and
inherited forms of sensorineural hearing loss.

ACOU085 is characterized by a unique dual mode of action, which provides acute
functional enhancement and long-term protection for the terminally
differentiated sensorineural outer hair cells. "Being invited to share the
translational background and progress of our ACOU085 lead program with the
hearing loss drug development community at the Inner Ear Therapeutics Summit is
an exciting opportunity for us," says Dr. Jonas Dyhrfjeld-Johnsen, Chief
Development Officer at Acousia Therapeutics. "I look forward to stimulating
discussions with our peers in Boston."

In addition to receiving an invitation to present "Small Molecule, KCNQ4 Agonist
ACOU085 for the Treatment and Prevention of Hearing Loss", Dr. Dyhrfjeld-Johnsen
will also participate as a panelist on the panel discussion "De-risking the
Early Development Process: A Robust and Comprehensive Early Development Process
Is Essential to Minimize Setbacks Faced in the Clinic" and in the workshop "Mind
The Gap: Calling Out the Shortfalls in the Current Inner Ear Therapeutic
Development Pathway and Illuminating Solutions".

About Acousia Therapeutics

Acousia Therapeutics GmbH is a privately-held, clinical stage biotech company
based in Tübingen, Germany. The company is dedicated to the identification and
development of small molecules for effective prevention and treatment of
different etiologies of hearing loss. Acousia Therapeutics develops drugs for
local and systemic administration.

Contact:

Tim Boelke, M.D.
mailto:boelke@acousia.com
+49 70712988186?
http://www.acousia.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/161203/5218980
OTS: Acousia Therapeutics GmbH



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  11   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Acousia Therapeutics to present its first-in-class hearing loss treatment program with ACOU085 at the 2nd Inner Ear Therapeutics Summit in Boston Acousia Therapeutics GmbH will be presenting data on the company's clinical stage, first-in-class lead candidate ACOU085 at the Hanson Wade 2nd Inner Ear Therapeutics Summit to be held in person in Boston (MA) from June 20-23, 2022. ACOU085 is a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SNIPES enters a new market by acquiring the Croatian retailer "Shooster" (FOTO)
Vergleichsportal setzt auf Verbraucherschutz und entwickelt digitales Reinheitsgebot
Saubere Luft als Menschenrecht: Rensair erzielt Investment von 7 Mio. USD
VC-Geschäftsklima bricht ein - hohe Unsicherheit durch Zinswende und Krieg
KSB investiert 15 Millionen Euro in neue Heizzentrale (FOTO)
"Ein gutes Stück Bayern"-Milch von Lidl wird klimaeffizient / Lidl fördert ...
Corona führt mit Corona Tropical, dem ersten Nicht-Bier-Getränk im globalen Portfolio der ...
ACE Green Recycling baut in Texas den größten Recyclingpark für grüne ...
OTWorld begrüßt zur Eröffnung Gäste aus aller Welt / Bundesgesundheitsminister Prof. Dr. Karl Lauterbach: Hilfsmittelversorgung ist ein elementarer Baustein für eine inklusive Gesellschaft
Filterlex Medical Successfully Completes First-In-Human Study for CAPTIS® Full-Body Embolic ...
Titel
Web3 Solidity Engine, tEVM 2.0 - Ahead of Schedule
Hearing loss company Acousia Therapeutics: first patient with age-related hearing loss treated with ACOU085
AV-Comparatives veröffentlicht Speed Impact Test - wieviel langsamer macht Antiviren Software ...
UmweltHaus am Nordwestring: Baubeginn und Spatenstich / Nachhaltige Arbeitswelten: UmweltBank setzt für ihren neuen ...
Bertelsmann stärkt weltweites Bildungsgeschäft mit Anteilsaufstockung an Afya
Telos "Mission" NFT Challenge - 175,000 in Crypto Prizes!
Wie laufen die Befragungen beim Zensus 2022 ab?
2,5 Gbit/s - Echte Glasfaser für über 3.500 Haushalte in der Naturparkstadt Biesenthal (Brandenburg) / -Kooperationsvereinbarung mit der DNS: NET unterzeichnet
KfW IPEX-Bank und Siemens Financial Services begleiten Verkehrswende / Weitere acht ...
Hack Your Closet speeds up shipments by 300% with nShift
Titel
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
Industrielles Internet der Dinge: PwC Deutschland erweitert Ökosystem durch Beteiligung an PerfectPattern GmbH
Saudia Cargo and Cainiao's Partnership Solidifies as the E-commerce Industry Continues to Grow ...
Priority Software Acquires Softsolutions, A Leading Provider of ERP-Based Web Portals and Mobile ...
FUJI EUROPE CORPORATION expands activities in UK and Ireland
Web3 Solidity Engine, tEVM 2.0 - Ahead of Schedule
NOVALIQ PRESENTS DATA FROM SECOND PHASE 3 TRIAL OF INVESTIGATIONAL TREATMENT CYCLASOL® (0.1% ...
DEBIOPHARM ANNOUNCES ONCOLOGY RESEARCH ADVANCEMENTS AT AACR 2022 FOR NOVEL CANCER COMPOUNDS AND ...
Release von Camunda Platform 8 als universeller Prozessorchestrator (VIDEO)
Launched: Infosys Cobalt Financial Services Cloud, an Industry Cloud Platform to help Firms Unleash the Power ...
Titel
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited/ Beendigung von Rechtsstreitigkeiten
Kunst- und Technologie-Innovator 4ARTechnologies vervollständigt sein einzigartiges ...
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
Deutsche Vermögensberatung AG (DVAG) auf dem Siegertreppchen / DVAG als bester ...
VeChainThor: Die überlegene Plattform, um die entstehenden NFT-Chancen zu nutzen
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
Bau-Tarifverhandlungen auf 21. Juni 2021 vertagt
NORMA nimmt bayerisches HOPFENSEER Hell-Bier deutschlandweit ins Sortiment auf / Bayerischer ...
Sardinien - Waldbrände und Covid verunsichern Urlauber