Lilly Says FDA Approves OLUMIANT®(baricitinib) for the Treatment of Certain Hospitalized Patients with COVID-19

(PLX AI) – Lilly says FDA has approved OLUMIANT (baricitinib) for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalized adults requiring supplemental oxygen, non-invasive or invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) with a recommended dose of 4-mg once daily for 14 days or until hospital discharge, whichever comes first.