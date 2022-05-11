(PLX AI) – Hera Q1 revenue EUR 5,312 million, up 134%.Q1 net income EUR 137.8 millionThe energy sectors in particular contributed to this result, showing significant growth due to increased trading and the rise in commodity prices, as well as higher …

Hera Q1 Revenue More Than Doubles to EUR 5,312 Million on High Energy Prices

