Duke Realty Says Latest Prologis Acquisition Offer of 0.466 shares is Insufficient
(PLX AI) – Duke Realty responds to acquisition proposal saying it remains open to exploring all paths. Duke Realty: offer is virtually unchanged from its prior proposalsUnder the terms of Prologis’ May 10, 2022 proposal, Duke Realty shareholders …
- (PLX AI) – Duke Realty responds to acquisition proposal saying it remains open to exploring all paths.
- Duke Realty: offer is virtually unchanged from its prior proposals
- Under the terms of Prologis’ May 10, 2022 proposal, Duke Realty shareholders would receive 0.466 shares of Prologis common stock for each share of Duke Realty common stock they own
