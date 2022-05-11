checkAd

Hivestack Launches Research Division - Focuses on Programmatic Digital Out-of-Home Advertising for Retail in the Metaverse

Toronto (ots/PRNewswire) - Former Microsoft Research Managing Director and
computer vision pioneer P. Anandan joins Hivestack as a special advisor to
spearhead initiative

Hivestack, the world's leading independent programmatic digital out of home
(DOOH) ad tech company, has today announced the launch of a new research
division that will focus on exploring in-store, programmatic media activation in
the metaverse. Legendary computer vision scientist https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&
l=en&o=3532602-1&h=1087328723&u=https%3A%2F%2Fen.wikipedia.org%2Fwiki%2FP._Anand
an&a=P. https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3532602-1&h=4168259208&u=https%3A%2F
%2Fen.wikipedia.org%2Fwiki%2FP._Anandan&a=+Anandan has joined Hivestack as a
special advisor as part of the initiative.

According to a recent https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3532602-1&h=3959102357
&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.emarketer.com%2Fcontent%2Fwhy-2022-will-year-of-retail-medi
a-networks&a=eMarketer+ https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3532602-1&h=35309341
21&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.emarketer.com%2Fcontent%2Fwhy-2022-will-year-of-retail-me
dia-networks&a=report advertisers spent $31B USD in 2021 in the US on retail
media, with a path to $100B in the coming years. The findings of the report
showed that the majority of the ad spend went to advertising on Amazon and
Walmart's digital assets. A growing trend is that large, big box retailers are
implementing custom ad tech stacks with identity solutions to monetize their
online marketplace as well as their physical stores.

Indeed, big-box retailers are taking the next steps in their digital offerings
and developing metaverse equivalents of their physical venues. When these stores
launch, consumers will be able to wear VR headsets and have their avatar
counterparts walk down aisles garnering all the benefits of a virtual shopping
outing. This will offer consumers a much more immersive experience than shopping
on current two-dimensional user interfaces from their mobile devices. Metaverse
stores will enable advertising opportunities for marketers to connect with
consumers - in particular, their avatars, at the point of purchase - on virtual
in-store walls, virtual digital endcaps, and even virtual in-store audio
advertising. Preliminary research shows that consumer engagement in the
metaverse will far exceed current online experiences and thus lead to deeper
engagement with ensuing greater outcomes for advertisers.

Andreas Soupliotis, Founder & CEO of Hivestack shared: "With the launch of our
Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  38   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Hivestack Launches Research Division - Focuses on Programmatic Digital Out-of-Home Advertising for Retail in the Metaverse Former Microsoft Research Managing Director and computer vision pioneer P. Anandan joins Hivestack as a special advisor to spearhead initiative Hivestack, the world's leading independent programmatic digital out of home (DOOH) ad tech company, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Vergleichsportal setzt auf Verbraucherschutz und entwickelt digitales Reinheitsgebot
Saubere Luft als Menschenrecht: Rensair erzielt Investment von 7 Mio. USD
ACE Green Recycling baut in Texas den größten Recyclingpark für grüne ...
OTWorld begrüßt zur Eröffnung Gäste aus aller Welt / Bundesgesundheitsminister Prof. Dr. Karl Lauterbach: Hilfsmittelversorgung ist ein elementarer Baustein für eine inklusive Gesellschaft
Corona führt mit Corona Tropical, dem ersten Nicht-Bier-Getränk im globalen Portfolio der ...
AE Solar, the TIER 1 German manufacturer has proven itself to be a dynamic and progressive ...
Filterlex Medical Successfully Completes First-In-Human Study for CAPTIS® Full-Body Embolic ...
Vention schließt eine USUD-Serie-C-Finanzierung in Höhe von 95 Mio. $ ab
Inflationsrate im April 2022 bei +7,4 % / Inflationsrate überschreitet erneut deutlich die ...
Miral stellt auf dem Arabian Travel Market 2022 einen zukunftsgerichteten strategischen Fahrplan ...
Titel
Web3 Solidity Engine, tEVM 2.0 - Ahead of Schedule
Hearing loss company Acousia Therapeutics: first patient with age-related hearing loss treated with ACOU085
UmweltHaus am Nordwestring: Baubeginn und Spatenstich / Nachhaltige Arbeitswelten: UmweltBank setzt für ihren neuen ...
Bertelsmann stärkt weltweites Bildungsgeschäft mit Anteilsaufstockung an Afya
Telos "Mission" NFT Challenge - 175,000 in Crypto Prizes!
Wie laufen die Befragungen beim Zensus 2022 ab?
KfW IPEX-Bank und Siemens Financial Services begleiten Verkehrswende / Weitere acht ...
Hack Your Closet speeds up shipments by 300% with nShift
Erneut oberster Maßstab im Kundenservice / Die Versichertenbefragung der Service Value-Studie ...
Jetzt geht die Luft raus, Marktkommentar von Werner Rüppel
Titel
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
Industrielles Internet der Dinge: PwC Deutschland erweitert Ökosystem durch Beteiligung an PerfectPattern GmbH
Saudia Cargo and Cainiao's Partnership Solidifies as the E-commerce Industry Continues to Grow ...
Priority Software Acquires Softsolutions, A Leading Provider of ERP-Based Web Portals and Mobile ...
FUJI EUROPE CORPORATION expands activities in UK and Ireland
Web3 Solidity Engine, tEVM 2.0 - Ahead of Schedule
NOVALIQ PRESENTS DATA FROM SECOND PHASE 3 TRIAL OF INVESTIGATIONAL TREATMENT CYCLASOL® (0.1% ...
DEBIOPHARM ANNOUNCES ONCOLOGY RESEARCH ADVANCEMENTS AT AACR 2022 FOR NOVEL CANCER COMPOUNDS AND ...
Release von Camunda Platform 8 als universeller Prozessorchestrator (VIDEO)
Launched: Infosys Cobalt Financial Services Cloud, an Industry Cloud Platform to help Firms Unleash the Power ...
Titel
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited/ Beendigung von Rechtsstreitigkeiten
Kunst- und Technologie-Innovator 4ARTechnologies vervollständigt sein einzigartiges ...
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
Deutsche Vermögensberatung AG (DVAG) auf dem Siegertreppchen / DVAG als bester ...
VeChainThor: Die überlegene Plattform, um die entstehenden NFT-Chancen zu nutzen
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
Bau-Tarifverhandlungen auf 21. Juni 2021 vertagt
NORMA nimmt bayerisches HOPFENSEER Hell-Bier deutschlandweit ins Sortiment auf / Bayerischer ...
Sardinien - Waldbrände und Covid verunsichern Urlauber