Hivestack Launches Research Division - Focuses on Programmatic Digital Out-of-Home Advertising for Retail in the Metaverse
Toronto (ots/PRNewswire) - Former Microsoft Research Managing Director and
computer vision pioneer P. Anandan joins Hivestack as a special advisor to
spearhead initiative
Hivestack, the world's leading independent programmatic digital out of home
(DOOH) ad tech company, has today announced the launch of a new research
division that will focus on exploring in-store, programmatic media activation in
the metaverse. Legendary computer vision scientist P. Anandan has joined Hivestack as a


special advisor as part of the initiative.
special advisor as part of the initiative.
According to a recent eMarketer report advertisers spent $31B USD in 2021 in the US on retail



media, with a path to $100B in the coming years. The findings of the report
media, with a path to $100B in the coming years. The findings of the report
showed that the majority of the ad spend went to advertising on Amazon and
Walmart's digital assets. A growing trend is that large, big box retailers are
implementing custom ad tech stacks with identity solutions to monetize their
online marketplace as well as their physical stores.
Indeed, big-box retailers are taking the next steps in their digital offerings
and developing metaverse equivalents of their physical venues. When these stores
launch, consumers will be able to wear VR headsets and have their avatar
counterparts walk down aisles garnering all the benefits of a virtual shopping
outing. This will offer consumers a much more immersive experience than shopping
on current two-dimensional user interfaces from their mobile devices. Metaverse
stores will enable advertising opportunities for marketers to connect with
consumers - in particular, their avatars, at the point of purchase - on virtual
in-store walls, virtual digital endcaps, and even virtual in-store audio
advertising. Preliminary research shows that consumer engagement in the
metaverse will far exceed current online experiences and thus lead to deeper
engagement with ensuing greater outcomes for advertisers.
Andreas Soupliotis, Founder & CEO of Hivestack shared: "With the launch of our
Andreas Soupliotis, Founder & CEO of Hivestack shared: "With the launch of our
