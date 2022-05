Hivestack Launches Research Division - Focuses on Programmatic Digital Out-of-Home Advertising for Retail in the Metaverse

Toronto (ots/PRNewswire) - Former Microsoft Research Managing Director and

computer vision pioneer P. Anandan joins Hivestack as a special advisor to

spearhead initiative



Hivestack, the world's leading independent programmatic digital out of home

(DOOH) ad tech company, has today announced the launch of a new research

division that will focus on exploring in-store, programmatic media activation in

the metaverse. Legendary computer vision scientist https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&

l=en&o=3532602-1&h=1087328723&u=https%3A%2F%2Fen.wikipedia.org%2Fwiki%2FP._Anand

an&a=P. https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3532602-1&h=4168259208&u=https%3A%2F

%2Fen.wikipedia.org%2Fwiki%2FP._Anandan&a=+Anandan has joined Hivestack as a

special advisor as part of the initiative.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

According to a recent https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3532602-1&h=3959102357&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.emarketer.com%2Fcontent%2Fwhy-2022-will-year-of-retail-media-networks&a=eMarketer+ https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3532602-1&h=3530934121&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.emarketer.com%2Fcontent%2Fwhy-2022-will-year-of-retail-media-networks&a=report advertisers spent $31B USD in 2021 in the US on retailmedia, with a path to $100B in the coming years. The findings of the reportshowed that the majority of the ad spend went to advertising on Amazon andWalmart's digital assets. A growing trend is that large, big box retailers areimplementing custom ad tech stacks with identity solutions to monetize theironline marketplace as well as their physical stores.Indeed, big-box retailers are taking the next steps in their digital offeringsand developing metaverse equivalents of their physical venues. When these storeslaunch, consumers will be able to wear VR headsets and have their avatarcounterparts walk down aisles garnering all the benefits of a virtual shoppingouting. This will offer consumers a much more immersive experience than shoppingon current two-dimensional user interfaces from their mobile devices. Metaversestores will enable advertising opportunities for marketers to connect withconsumers - in particular, their avatars, at the point of purchase - on virtualin-store walls, virtual digital endcaps, and even virtual in-store audioadvertising. Preliminary research shows that consumer engagement in themetaverse will far exceed current online experiences and thus lead to deeperengagement with ensuing greater outcomes for advertisers.Andreas Soupliotis, Founder & CEO of Hivestack shared: "With the launch of our