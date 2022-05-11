Mutares Signs Put Option to Sell French Subsidiary Frigoscandia SAS to French Logistics Co. Olano Services SAS
(PLX AI) – Frigoscandia receives irrevocable offer to sell subsidiary to existing partner Olano. The transaction is expected to be completed in Q3 2022Co. focuses primarily on the domestic transport of temperature-controlled goods and specializes …
- (PLX AI) – Frigoscandia receives irrevocable offer to sell subsidiary to existing partner Olano.
- The transaction is expected to be completed in Q3 2022
- Co. focuses primarily on the domestic transport of temperature-controlled goods and specializes mainly in the seafood segment
