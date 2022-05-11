Qiagen Acquires 96% Majority Ownership Stake in Enzymes Provider BLIRT
- (PLX AI) – BLIRT has approximately 90 employees and generated 2021 sales of less than $10 million.
- QIAGEN intends to obtain full ownership of BLIRT, which will be fully consolidated by QIAGEN following the closing in 2Q
- Purchase has no material impact on QIAGEN’s financial outlook for 2022, as announced on April 26, 2022
