Norway Royal Salmon Cuts Projected Harvest Volume in Norway for 2022 from 35 000 Tonnes to 32 000 Tonnes Gutted Weight

  • (PLX AI) – NRS estimates an Operational EBIT of MNOK 115 in the first quarter of 2022 due to a low price achievement in the quarter and certain non-recurring costs.
  • Co. says first quarter experienced more biological challenges with winter wounds in the Norwegian operations than normal; NRS has for welfare reasons, therefore chosen to accelerate the harvest of the affected fish, and this has resulted in a low superior share and lower price achievement than the prevailing market prices might suggest
  • More information will be given in connection with the presentation of the full Q1 2022 report on 25 May
Autor: PLX AI
