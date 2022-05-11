Ubisoft FY Adjusted EBIT EUR 407.6 Million vs. Estimate EUR 400 Million
(PLX AI) – Ubisoft FY revenue EUR 2,125.2 million vs. estimate EUR 2,210 million.FY EBIT EUR 241.5 millionFY adjusted EPS EUR 2.11 vs. estimate EUR 2.13FY EPS EUR 0.65 vs. estimate EUR 1.88
- FY EBIT EUR 241.5 million
- FY adjusted EPS EUR 2.11 vs. estimate EUR 2.13
- FY EPS EUR 0.65 vs. estimate EUR 1.88
