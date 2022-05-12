Tivoli Raises Revenue Outlook, Says Will Post Small Profit
- (PLX AI) – Tivoli Outlook FY revenue DKK 850-950 million, up from DKK 800-900 million previously.
- Now sees a marginal positive profit before tax for the year
- Tivoli says had a really good start to the summer season, with more guests than previously expected
