Snam Q1 Revenue Beats Estimates; EBITDA Rises 5.2%
(PLX AI) – Snam Q1 revenue EUR 808 million vs. estimate EUR 720 million.EBITDA for the first quarter of 2022 amounted to 588 million euros, up 29 million euros ( 5.2%), reflecting, in particular, the strong performance of regulated businesses ( 23 …
- (PLX AI) – Snam Q1 revenue EUR 808 million vs. estimate EUR 720 million.
- EBITDA for the first quarter of 2022 amounted to 588 million euros, up 29 million euros (+ 5.2%), reflecting, in particular, the strong performance of regulated businesses (+23 million euros, or 4.1%)
