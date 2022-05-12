Warner Bros. Discovery Sets up Sports JV with BT
(PLX AI) – Warner Bros. Discovery says BT Sport and Eurosport UK to be brought together to form a premium sports joint venture.Warner Bros. Discovery says joint venture will be owned 50:50 by BT plc and Warner Bros. Discovery
