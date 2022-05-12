Alm. Brand Posts Q1 Pretax Loss DKK 208 Million for Continued Activities; Guidance Unchanged
(PLX AI) – Alm. Brand Outlook FY pretax profit DKK 450-500 million for continuing activities.Q1 pretax profit DKK -208 million for continuing actitivitiesGuidance covering a DKK 150 million upgrade of the guidance for the technical result and a DKK …
- Q1 pretax profit DKK -208 million for continuing actitivities
- Guidance covering a DKK 150 million upgrade of the guidance for the technical result and a DKK 125 million downgrade of the guidance for the investment result as well as a DKK 25 million increase in other costs. The guidance currently does not include Codan
- The sale of Alm. Brand Liv og Pension A/S triggered a gain of DKK 537 million after tax, which was recognized under discontinued activities
- The consolidated profit was DKK 380 million after tax in Q1 2022, against DKK 104 million in the same period of last year
