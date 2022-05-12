checkAd

Genmab Guidance Likely to Be Raised Again Later This Year, Analysts Say

(PLX AI) – Genmab Q1 earnings beat expectations and the lower end of the guidance was lifted yesterday after market hours, and the company is likely to raise its outlook again later in the year, analysts said. Genmab lifted its guidance on both …

  • (PLX AI) – Genmab Q1 earnings beat expectations and the lower end of the guidance was lifted yesterday after market hours, and the company is likely to raise its outlook again later in the year, analysts said.
  • Genmab lifted its guidance on both revenue and EBIT for 2022 by DKK 200 million
  • We see the potential for additional guidance upside during 2022, analysts at Nordea said, reiterating a buy recommendation with price target DKK 2,946
  • Genmab has a best-in-class revenue profile and a pipeline to make it a key biotech holding: Nordea
  • We expect Genmab to raise its guidance during 2022 driven by FX and higher-than-expected Darzalex sales, analysts at Carnegie said
  • Genmab is getting closer to pipeline catalysts with early HexaBody-CD38 head-to-head data vs Darzalex potentially out late 2022, Carnegie said; the analysts also have a buy recommendation on Genmab


Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  14   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Genmab Guidance Likely to Be Raised Again Later This Year, Analysts Say (PLX AI) – Genmab Q1 earnings beat expectations and the lower end of the guidance was lifted yesterday after market hours, and the company is likely to raise its outlook again later in the year, analysts said. Genmab lifted its guidance on both …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Disney Shares Rise in After Market as Streaming Paid Subscriptions Increase
Puma Names Temple-Boyer New Chair
Ubisoft FY Adjusted EBIT EUR 407.6 Million vs. Estimate EUR 400 Million
Mutares Signs Put Option to Sell French Subsidiary Frigoscandia SAS to French Logistics Co. Olano ...
Volkswagen to Launch All-Electric Pick-Up, SUV in U.S. with Scout Brand
Qiagen Acquires 96% Majority Ownership Stake in Enzymes Provider BLIRT
Beyond Meat Q1 Earnings Below Expectations; Guidance Unchanged
Lilly Says FDA Approves OLUMIANT®(baricitinib) for the Treatment of Certain Hospitalized Patients ...
Hera Q1 Revenue More Than Doubles to EUR 5,312 Million on High Energy Prices
Pandora Chairman Buys 10,000 Shares Through Ventotene; Total DKK 5.2 Million
Titel
Telefonica Subsidiary Telefonica Tech Buys BE-terna Group for up to EUR 350 Million
Plug Power Q1 Revenue Below Expectations; Keeps FY Targets Unchanged
Nel Q1 Revenue NOK 213 Million vs. Estimate NOK 248 Million
Block Q1 Revenue Misses Estimates, but Adj. EBITDA Is Ahead
Evotec Q1 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 18.9 Million
Hexagon Purus Q1 Revenue Tops Estimates
Bayer Q1 Earnings Much Better Than Expected; Outlook Confirmed
K+S Q1 EBITDA Beats Estimates as High Prices Offset Lower Volumes, Energy Costs
Thyssenkrupp Q2 Earnings Much Better Than Expected; Raises Outlook
Corestate Looking to Convert Bonds, Says Won't Achieve Financial Targets in 2022
Titel
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Telefonica Subsidiary Telefonica Tech Buys BE-terna Group for up to EUR 350 Million
Plug Power Gets Contract to Deliver Green Hydrogen to Walmart
Plug Power Q1 Revenue Below Expectations; Keeps FY Targets Unchanged
TeamViewer Q1 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 83.2 Million vs. Estimate EUR 62 Million
Tomra Systems Q1 EBITA NOK 237 Million vs. Estimate NOK 248 Million
Nel Q1 Revenue NOK 213 Million vs. Estimate NOK 248 Million
Sixt Hit by Cyber Attack, Says Impact Was Minimized
AbbVie Q1 Adj. EPS Tops Estimates; Guidance Cut on Milestone Expense
Block Q1 Revenue Misses Estimates, but Adj. EBITDA Is Ahead
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian