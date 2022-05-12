Genmab Guidance Likely to Be Raised Again Later This Year, Analysts Say

(PLX AI) – Genmab Q1 earnings beat expectations and the lower end of the guidance was lifted yesterday after market hours, and the company is likely to raise its outlook again later in the year, analysts said. Genmab lifted its guidance on both …

Genmab lifted its guidance on both revenue and EBIT for 2022 by DKK 200 million

We see the potential for additional guidance upside during 2022, analysts at Nordea said, reiterating a buy recommendation with price target DKK 2,946

Genmab has a best-in-class revenue profile and a pipeline to make it a key biotech holding: Nordea

We expect Genmab to raise its guidance during 2022 driven by FX and higher-than-expected Darzalex sales, analysts at Carnegie said

Genmab is getting closer to pipeline catalysts with early HexaBody-CD38 head-to-head data vs Darzalex potentially out late 2022, Carnegie said; the analysts also have a buy recommendation on Genmab



