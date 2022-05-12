Duerr Gets Orders Worth More Than EUR 30 Million in Automation Technology
- (PLX AI) – Duerr gets two orders worth a total of over €30 million in the new automation technology business field.
- Teamtechnik will deliver several high-performance stringer systems to a European manufacturer of solar panels
- This is, to date, Teamtechnik’s largest order in the solar technology sector
- Meanwhile, Hekuma was awarded a contract by a medical technology group to construct fully automated production lines for single-use laboratory products
- This project in the United States is a key reference in the world’s largest medical technology market and will be executed together with Teamtechnik
