EMnify Wins Best Connectivity Solution Award at IoT Solutions World Congress 2022
- The IoT Solutions World Congress 'Industry Solutions Awards' distinguish and
celebrate the exceptional work of IoT and digital transformation, and
highlight the results that are transforming industries.
- EMnify was nominated in two categories: Best Connectivity Solution for its IoT
Supernetwork and Best Security Solution for EMnify Cloud Connect.
EMnify (https://www.emnify.com/) , the leading cloud building block for cellular
communications in the IoT stack, is proud to announce that its EMnify IoT
Supernetwork has won Best Connectivity Solution at IoT Solutions World Congress
(https://www.iotsworldcongress.com/) . The Industry Solutions Awards were
presented last night at the leading IoT industry event in Barcelona. EMnify CEO
and co-founder, Frank Stoecker, accepted the award on stage.
IoT Solutions World Congress brings together the best in IoT to showcase the
game-changing solutions and technologies that are disrupting and transforming
industries. The Industry Solutions Awards shine a spotlight on the most
preeminent digital transformation projects across vertical industries such as
manufacturing, energy, healthcare, buildings, and infrastructures or connected
transport.
The EMnify IoT Supernetwork is the largest globally distributed mobile cloud
core network of its kind, supporting local network access (2G - 5G, LTE-M,
NB-IoT) in over 180 countries. EMnify's award submission focused on the
environmental monitoring use case which seamlessly and securely connects global
fleets of monitoring devices with the EMnify IoT Supernetwork.
Frank Stoecker, EMnify CEO and co-founder, is delighted EMnify's connectivity
solution has been recognized by one of the IoT industry's most influential
awards. He commented:
"Connectivity is at the heart of everything we do at EMnify, which makes this
win a particularly special one. Congratulations to all EMnifiers, and EMnify
customers. We believe in shared success, and this is absolutely a win for us
all. We enjoyed a productive and inspiring three days at IoT Solutions World
Congress, catching up with customers and making new connections. To win Best
Connectivity Solution and be recognized by the jury in this way is an honor."
About EMnify
EMnify is the leading cloud building block for cellular communications in the
IoT stack, connecting millions of IoT devices globally - from electric vehicles
to energy meters, alarm systems to GPS trackers, thermometers to health
wearables. The EMnify API and SIM technology connect and secure any kind of IoT
deployment to its application back-end. EMnify's cloud-native integrations and
no-code workflows ensure seamless lifecycle scalability for deployments of all
sizes - from local start-up to global enterprise. The award-winning EMnify IoT
Supernetwork is the largest globally distributed mobile cloud core network of
its kind, supporting local network access (2G - 5G, LTE-M, NB-IoT) in over 180
countries from more than 25 cloud regions - and counting. EMnify's solution is
built on partnerships with the leading hyperscaler cloud service providers,
system integrators and hundreds of radio network operators worldwide.
Founded in 2014, EMnify was the first to transform cellular IoT connectivity
into an easy-to-consume cloud resource -trusted today by thousands of the
world's most innovative companies. To learn more about EMnify, please visit
http://www.emnify.com/
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1816567/IoTSWC_Best_Connectivity.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1816568/EMnify_Logo.jpg
Contact:
Maura McCarthy,
017671698760
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/148643/5220004
OTS: EMnify
