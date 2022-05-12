checkAd

EMnify Wins Best Connectivity Solution Award at IoT Solutions World Congress 2022

Berlin (ots/PRNewswire) -

- The IoT Solutions World Congress 'Industry Solutions Awards' distinguish and
celebrate the exceptional work of IoT and digital transformation, and
highlight the results that are transforming industries.
- EMnify was nominated in two categories: Best Connectivity Solution for its IoT
Supernetwork and Best Security Solution for EMnify Cloud Connect.

EMnify (https://www.emnify.com/) , the leading cloud building block for cellular
communications in the IoT stack, is proud to announce that its EMnify IoT
Supernetwork has won Best Connectivity Solution at IoT Solutions World Congress
(https://www.iotsworldcongress.com/) . The Industry Solutions Awards were
presented last night at the leading IoT industry event in Barcelona. EMnify CEO
and co-founder, Frank Stoecker, accepted the award on stage.

IoT Solutions World Congress brings together the best in IoT to showcase the
game-changing solutions and technologies that are disrupting and transforming
industries. The Industry Solutions Awards shine a spotlight on the most
preeminent digital transformation projects across vertical industries such as
manufacturing, energy, healthcare, buildings, and infrastructures or connected
transport.

The EMnify IoT Supernetwork is the largest globally distributed mobile cloud
core network of its kind, supporting local network access (2G - 5G, LTE-M,
NB-IoT) in over 180 countries. EMnify's award submission focused on the
environmental monitoring use case which seamlessly and securely connects global
fleets of monitoring devices with the EMnify IoT Supernetwork.

Frank Stoecker, EMnify CEO and co-founder, is delighted EMnify's connectivity
solution has been recognized by one of the IoT industry's most influential
awards. He commented:

"Connectivity is at the heart of everything we do at EMnify, which makes this
win a particularly special one. Congratulations to all EMnifiers, and EMnify
customers. We believe in shared success, and this is absolutely a win for us
all. We enjoyed a productive and inspiring three days at IoT Solutions World
Congress, catching up with customers and making new connections. To win Best
Connectivity Solution and be recognized by the jury in this way is an honor."

About EMnify

EMnify is the leading cloud building block for cellular communications in the
IoT stack, connecting millions of IoT devices globally - from electric vehicles
to energy meters, alarm systems to GPS trackers, thermometers to health
wearables. The EMnify API and SIM technology connect and secure any kind of IoT
deployment to its application back-end. EMnify's cloud-native integrations and
no-code workflows ensure seamless lifecycle scalability for deployments of all
sizes - from local start-up to global enterprise. The award-winning EMnify IoT
Supernetwork is the largest globally distributed mobile cloud core network of
its kind, supporting local network access (2G - 5G, LTE-M, NB-IoT) in over 180
countries from more than 25 cloud regions - and counting. EMnify's solution is
built on partnerships with the leading hyperscaler cloud service providers,
system integrators and hundreds of radio network operators worldwide.

Founded in 2014, EMnify was the first to transform cellular IoT connectivity
into an easy-to-consume cloud resource -trusted today by thousands of the
world's most innovative companies. To learn more about EMnify, please visit
http://www.emnify.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1816567/IoTSWC_Best_Connectivity.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1816568/EMnify_Logo.jpg

Contact:

Maura McCarthy,
017671698760

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/148643/5220004
OTS: EMnify



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  36   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

EMnify Wins Best Connectivity Solution Award at IoT Solutions World Congress 2022 - The IoT Solutions World Congress 'Industry Solutions Awards' distinguish and celebrate the exceptional work of IoT and digital transformation, and highlight the results that are transforming industries. - EMnify was nominated in two …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lidl-Mindesteinstiegslohn wird auf 14 Euro pro Stunde erhöht / Top-Vergütung für ...
LG Energy Solution stellt neue ESS Produkte / auf der ees Europe 2022 in München vor (FOTO)
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
Amicrobe wählt klinische Formulierung für Amicidin-alpha PFC aus, die vom ...
Lucid Motors kündigt Pläne für die Markteinführung in Europa an; Preise und ...
Jahrelanges Drama / Kommentar von Raimund Neuß zu Bayer/Glyphosat/USA
Hivestack Launches Research Division - Focuses on Programmatic Digital Out-of-Home Advertising for ...
Supermicro beschleunigt KI-Workloads, Cloud Gaming und Medienbereitstellung mit neuen Systemen, die ...
Unter Druck / Kommentar von Christiane Stein zu Negativzinsen
Benzin teurer, Diesel billiger / Kraftstoffe weiter stark überteuert / Nur noch geringe ...
Titel
UmweltHaus am Nordwestring: Baubeginn und Spatenstich / Nachhaltige Arbeitswelten: UmweltBank setzt für ihren neuen ...
Bertelsmann stärkt weltweites Bildungsgeschäft mit Anteilsaufstockung an Afya
Telos "Mission" NFT Challenge - 175,000 in Crypto Prizes!
KfW IPEX-Bank und Siemens Financial Services begleiten Verkehrswende / Weitere acht ...
Hack Your Closet speeds up shipments by 300% with nShift
Solarenergie: Schindel-Matrix-Modul löst herkömmliches Solarmodul ab (FOTO)
Jetzt geht die Luft raus, Marktkommentar von Werner Rüppel
Krisensicher anlegen: Investieren in Gold und Edelmetalle
Goldi Solar launches HELOC Pro at Intersolar Europe 2022 (FOTO)
INTEC ENERGY SOLUTIONS is ready for Intersolar Europe 2022, with its remarkable EPC SOLAR ...
Titel
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
Industrielles Internet der Dinge: PwC Deutschland erweitert Ökosystem durch Beteiligung an PerfectPattern GmbH
FUJI EUROPE CORPORATION expands activities in UK and Ireland
NOVALIQ PRESENTS DATA FROM SECOND PHASE 3 TRIAL OF INVESTIGATIONAL TREATMENT CYCLASOL® (0.1% ...
Saudia Cargo and Cainiao's Partnership Solidifies as the E-commerce Industry Continues to Grow ...
Priority Software Acquires Softsolutions, A Leading Provider of ERP-Based Web Portals and Mobile ...
Neues Mietkonzept City Pop startet in Berlin Friedrichshain mit 176 Appartements
Web3 Solidity Engine, tEVM 2.0 - Ahead of Schedule
Release von Camunda Platform 8 als universeller Prozessorchestrator (VIDEO)
Launched: Infosys Cobalt Financial Services Cloud, an Industry Cloud Platform to help Firms Unleash the Power ...
Titel
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited/ Beendigung von Rechtsstreitigkeiten
Kunst- und Technologie-Innovator 4ARTechnologies vervollständigt sein einzigartiges ...
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
Deutsche Vermögensberatung AG (DVAG) auf dem Siegertreppchen / DVAG als bester ...
VeChainThor: Die überlegene Plattform, um die entstehenden NFT-Chancen zu nutzen
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
NORMA nimmt bayerisches HOPFENSEER Hell-Bier deutschlandweit ins Sortiment auf / Bayerischer ...
Sardinien - Waldbrände und Covid verunsichern Urlauber
Fakten zum Außenhandel mit Russland