Vossloh Sees Higher Sales but Lower Profit Margins in New Guidance
- (PLX AI) – Vossloh Outlook FY EBITDA margin 11.5-13.5%, down from 13-14% previously.
- Outlook FY EBIT margin 6-8%, down from 7.5-8.5% previously
- Outlook FY revenue EUR 950-1,050 million, up from EUR 925-1,000 million
- Says the portion of price increases that cannot be passed on or can only be passed on with a delay will weigh on the Vossloh Group’s EBIT
- Says higher sales contributions compared to the original forecast are expected in the Core Components division in particular
