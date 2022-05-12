(PLX AI) – Vossloh Outlook FY EBITDA margin 11.5-13.5%, down from 13-14% previously.Outlook FY EBIT margin 6-8%, down from 7.5-8.5% previouslyOutlook FY revenue EUR 950-1,050 million, up from EUR 925-1,000 millionSays the portion of price increases …

Vossloh Sees Higher Sales but Lower Profit Margins in New Guidance

