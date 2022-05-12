Smart and fully connected German Bionic Cray X exoskeleton live at Multimodal 2022 in Birmingham (FOTO)

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

Augsburg (ots) -- AI-based exoskeleton supports heavy lifting and walking to improve overallbusiness performance through advanced ergonomics and human augmentation- Live Cray X power suit demonstrations highlighting diverse logistics use casesat Multimodal- Dedicated German Bionic team now on the ground in UK & IrelandCoinciding with the establishment of a dedicated local team in the UK andIreland, German Bionic is taking part at Multimodal 2022, the nation's premierlogistics and supply chain management event. The Augsburg-based roboticsspecialist will offer live demonstrations at its stand to highlight how itssmart, fully connected Cray X power suit can be effectively deployed inlogistics, intralogistics as well as any other environments where frequent heavylifting is involved. The lightweight, waterproof exoskeleton provides up to 30kg support per lifting movement for the lower back as well as active walkingassistance for the legs. The Cray X also incorporates the unique AI-based SmartSafety Companion early warning system for ergonomics., which helps businesses tooptimize their manual handling processes, protect the health of their workers,and achieve their ESG goals. Multimodal 2022 takes place in Birmingham, UK,14-16 June 2022. The German Bionic stand is located at Booth 8061, in closevicinity to the UKWA pavilion."With the deployment of our exoskeleton Cray X, businesses are revolutionizingtheir processes and systems in all areas of logistics and intralogistics. Welook forward to demonstrating the potential of the intelligent German Bionic IOplatform to Multimodal visitors with our increasingly versatile use cases," saysArmin G. Schmidt, CEO of German Bionic.Smart and sustainable: AI-based workplace safety and long-term performance gainsIn the age of Industry 4.0, digitalization, connectivity and artificialintelligence are making systems grow together ever more intelligently, therebycreating the conditions for enhanced workplace safety and effectiveness. Bydeploying the award-winning fully connected German Bionic Cray X power suit,businesses are realizing the ideal case of humans and machines interactingseamlessly and intuitively with each other. The smart exoskeleton provides up to30 kilograms of support per lifting movement at manual workplaces and issimultaneously integrated into the digital workflow via the German Bionic IOplatform.Visitors to the German Bionic stand at Multimodal in Birmingham will learn more