Smart and fully connected German Bionic Cray X exoskeleton live at Multimodal 2022 in Birmingham (FOTO)
Augsburg (ots) -
- AI-based exoskeleton supports heavy lifting and walking to improve overall
business performance through advanced ergonomics and human augmentation
- Live Cray X power suit demonstrations highlighting diverse logistics use cases
at Multimodal
- Dedicated German Bionic team now on the ground in UK & Ireland
Coinciding with the establishment of a dedicated local team in the UK and
Ireland, German Bionic is taking part at Multimodal 2022, the nation's premier
logistics and supply chain management event. The Augsburg-based robotics
specialist will offer live demonstrations at its stand to highlight how its
smart, fully connected Cray X power suit can be effectively deployed in
logistics, intralogistics as well as any other environments where frequent heavy
lifting is involved. The lightweight, waterproof exoskeleton provides up to 30
kg support per lifting movement for the lower back as well as active walking
assistance for the legs. The Cray X also incorporates the unique AI-based Smart
Safety Companion early warning system for ergonomics., which helps businesses to
optimize their manual handling processes, protect the health of their workers,
and achieve their ESG goals. Multimodal 2022 takes place in Birmingham, UK,
14-16 June 2022. The German Bionic stand is located at Booth 8061, in close
vicinity to the UKWA pavilion.
"With the deployment of our exoskeleton Cray X, businesses are revolutionizing
their processes and systems in all areas of logistics and intralogistics. We
look forward to demonstrating the potential of the intelligent German Bionic IO
platform to Multimodal visitors with our increasingly versatile use cases," says
Armin G. Schmidt, CEO of German Bionic.
Smart and sustainable: AI-based workplace safety and long-term performance gains
In the age of Industry 4.0, digitalization, connectivity and artificial
intelligence are making systems grow together ever more intelligently, thereby
creating the conditions for enhanced workplace safety and effectiveness. By
deploying the award-winning fully connected German Bionic Cray X power suit,
businesses are realizing the ideal case of humans and machines interacting
seamlessly and intuitively with each other. The smart exoskeleton provides up to
30 kilograms of support per lifting movement at manual workplaces and is
simultaneously integrated into the digital workflow via the German Bionic IO
platform.
Visitors to the German Bionic stand at Multimodal in Birmingham will learn more
Visitors to the German Bionic stand at Multimodal in Birmingham will learn more
0
