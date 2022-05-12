Tapestry Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus, but Cuts Guidance
(PLX AI) – Tapestry Q3 revenue USD 1,440 million vs. estimate USD 1,420 million.Q3 adjusted EBIT USD 176 million vs. estimate USD 148 millionQ3 EPS USD 0.46 vs. estimate USD 0.42Outlook FY revenue USD 6,700 million, down from USD 6,750 million …
- (PLX AI) – Tapestry Q3 revenue USD 1,440 million vs. estimate USD 1,420 million.
- Q3 adjusted EBIT USD 176 million vs. estimate USD 148 million
- Q3 EPS USD 0.46 vs. estimate USD 0.42
- Outlook FY revenue USD 6,700 million, down from USD 6,750 million previously
- Outlook FY EPS USD 3.45, down from USD 3.60-3.65 previously
- Cites an estimated headwind of $0.25 to $0.30 due to incremental Covid-related pressure in China and an anticipated negative impact of approximately $0.17 based on the current expectation that the Generalized System of Preferences (‘GSP’) with retroactive benefit will not be adopted in the Company’s current fiscal year
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0