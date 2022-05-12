checkAd

Pocared Diagnostics, an Israeli rapid infectious diseases diagnostics leader, secures a EUR 22 million EIB backing for completion of the development and commercialization of its rapid testing system

Rehovot, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - - First EIB support for medtech investment in
Israel

- Financing to accelerate development of rapid testing system to improve
infectious disease diagnosis and antibiotics stewardship

- Automated phenotypic testing, revolutionizing infectious diseases diagnostics
from sample to answer

Research and development of fully automated testing of bacteria and infectious
diseases by POCARED Diagnostics (https://www.pocared.com/) will be accelerated
by EUR 22 million of European Investment Bank specialized venture debt formally
announced earlier today.

POCARED Diagnostics is currently finalizing development of a new microbiology
testing system that has the potential to revolutionize infectious disease
diagnosis by providing complete results, including sample screening, organism
identification and antimicrobial susceptibility within hours instead of days.

"We are honoured to be selected by the European Investment Bank as the first
Israeli medtech company to be supported by the Infectious Disease Financing
Facility. The investment will allow POCARED to significantly accelerate
development of our diagnostic system and complete the preparations for its
clinical trials. POCARED's system will provide real-time results to clinicians,
enabling them to optimize treatment of infections and save unnecessary patient
suffering while reducing total healthcare costs. For the first time, clinicians
will have all the information required to prescribe the most effective
antibiotic treatment. This will be a key cornerstone of antibiotic stewardship
serving as the main tool for fighting Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR)," says
Jonathan Gurfinkel, President and CEO of the company.

"The European Investment Bank is committed to accelerating development of
research that strengthens the fight against infectious diseases and reducing the
threat of AMR to patients with underlying medical conditions. We are pleased to
provide EUR 22 million of new venture debt financing to enhance POCARED's
development of rapid microbiology diagnostics solution. Israel is home to world
class research and development, and we are pleased to provide the first EIB
financing for an Israeli medtech company and build on our strong engagement
supporting biotech investment in this country," said Gelsomina Vigliotti, Vice
President of the European Investment Bank.

Rapid testing is key for improving patient treatment and fighting Antimicrobial
Resistance

The new POCARED test will enable, for the first time, an optimal, evidence
based, patient treatment and transform the fight against Antimicrobial
Resistance.

Building on EIB track record supporting innovation

The venture debt program of the EIB was established to fill the persistent
market gap and increase support for growth stage companies promoting disruptive
innovation.

Since 2015, the EIB has deployed more than EUR 3.0bn in venture debt and
quasi-equity operations, supporting more than 150 highly innovative companies.

Background information

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the
European Union owned by its Member States. It makes long-term finance available
for sound investment in order to contribute towards EU policy goals.

POCARED Diagnostics Ltd, is an in-vitro diagnostic and pre-analytics company
utilizing cutting edge technologies to deliver next generation platforms.
POCARED's CULTURE-FREE Microbiology® technology is revolutionizing infectious
disease diagnosis and practice with real-time automated results. This saves
several critical days in reporting compared to current practices.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1816720/POCARED_Diagnostics_Logo.jpg

Logo -
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1816721/European_Investment_Bank_Logo.jpg

mailto:arie.rand@pocared.com

https://www.pocared.com/

Press contact:

mailto:arie.rand@pocared.com+972 54-433-0108
https://www.pocared.com/

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/163099/5220531
OTS: POCARED Diagnostics; European Investment Bank



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  21   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Pocared Diagnostics, an Israeli rapid infectious diseases diagnostics leader, secures a EUR 22 million EIB backing for completion of the development and commercialization of its rapid testing system - First EIB support for medtech investment in Israel - Financing to accelerate development of rapid testing system to improve infectious disease diagnosis and antibiotics stewardship - Automated phenotypic testing, revolutionizing infectious …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lucid Motors kündigt Pläne für die Markteinführung in Europa an; Preise und ...
Intersolar / Power2Drive: LIBREO bringt die Sonne ins Elektroauto (FOTO)
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
Jahrelanges Drama / Kommentar von Raimund Neuß zu Bayer/Glyphosat/USA
Amicrobe wählt klinische Formulierung für Amicidin-alpha PFC aus, die vom ...
Hivestack Launches Research Division - Focuses on Programmatic Digital Out-of-Home Advertising for ...
Branchenpanel zeigt: Deutsche Fleischindustrie erlebt Strukturbruch (FOTO)
Supermicro beschleunigt KI-Workloads, Cloud Gaming und Medienbereitstellung mit neuen Systemen, die ...
Unter Druck / Kommentar von Christiane Stein zu Negativzinsen
Datenintegrität durch Automatisierung: IWT entscheidet sich für PLM-Lösung von Aras / Das Life-Science-Unternehmen organisiert ...
Titel
UmweltHaus am Nordwestring: Baubeginn und Spatenstich / Nachhaltige Arbeitswelten: UmweltBank setzt für ihren neuen ...
Telos "Mission" NFT Challenge - 175,000 in Crypto Prizes!
SNIPES enters a new market by acquiring the Croatian retailer "Shooster" (FOTO)
Hack Your Closet speeds up shipments by 300% with nShift
Solarenergie: Schindel-Matrix-Modul löst herkömmliches Solarmodul ab (FOTO)
Jetzt geht die Luft raus, Marktkommentar von Werner Rüppel
Krisensicher anlegen: Investieren in Gold und Edelmetalle
VC-Geschäftsklima bricht ein - hohe Unsicherheit durch Zinswende und Krieg
Goldi Solar launches HELOC Pro at Intersolar Europe 2022 (FOTO)
INTEC ENERGY SOLUTIONS is ready for Intersolar Europe 2022, with its remarkable EPC SOLAR ...
Titel
Industrielles Internet der Dinge: PwC Deutschland erweitert Ökosystem durch Beteiligung an PerfectPattern GmbH
FUJI EUROPE CORPORATION expands activities in UK and Ireland
NOVALIQ PRESENTS DATA FROM SECOND PHASE 3 TRIAL OF INVESTIGATIONAL TREATMENT CYCLASOL® (0.1% ...
Saudia Cargo and Cainiao's Partnership Solidifies as the E-commerce Industry Continues to Grow ...
Priority Software Acquires Softsolutions, A Leading Provider of ERP-Based Web Portals and Mobile ...
Neues Mietkonzept City Pop startet in Berlin Friedrichshain mit 176 Appartements
Web3 Solidity Engine, tEVM 2.0 - Ahead of Schedule
Release von Camunda Platform 8 als universeller Prozessorchestrator (VIDEO)
Launched: Infosys Cobalt Financial Services Cloud, an Industry Cloud Platform to help Firms Unleash the Power ...
Hearing loss company Acousia Therapeutics: first patient with age-related hearing loss treated with ACOU085
Titel
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited/ Beendigung von Rechtsstreitigkeiten
Kunst- und Technologie-Innovator 4ARTechnologies vervollständigt sein einzigartiges ...
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
Deutsche Vermögensberatung AG (DVAG) auf dem Siegertreppchen / DVAG als bester ...
VeChainThor: Die überlegene Plattform, um die entstehenden NFT-Chancen zu nutzen
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
NORMA nimmt bayerisches HOPFENSEER Hell-Bier deutschlandweit ins Sortiment auf / Bayerischer ...
Sardinien - Waldbrände und Covid verunsichern Urlauber
Fakten zum Außenhandel mit Russland