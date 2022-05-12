Pocared Diagnostics, an Israeli rapid infectious diseases diagnostics leader, secures a EUR 22 million EIB backing for completion of the development and commercialization of its rapid testing system

Rehovot, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - - First EIB support for medtech investment in

Israel



- Financing to accelerate development of rapid testing system to improve

infectious disease diagnosis and antibiotics stewardship



- Automated phenotypic testing, revolutionizing infectious diseases diagnostics

from sample to answer





Research and development of fully automated testing of bacteria and infectiousdiseases by POCARED Diagnostics (https://www.pocared.com/) will be acceleratedby EUR 22 million of European Investment Bank specialized venture debt formallyannounced earlier today.POCARED Diagnostics is currently finalizing development of a new microbiologytesting system that has the potential to revolutionize infectious diseasediagnosis by providing complete results, including sample screening, organismidentification and antimicrobial susceptibility within hours instead of days."We are honoured to be selected by the European Investment Bank as the firstIsraeli medtech company to be supported by the Infectious Disease FinancingFacility. The investment will allow POCARED to significantly acceleratedevelopment of our diagnostic system and complete the preparations for itsclinical trials. POCARED's system will provide real-time results to clinicians,enabling them to optimize treatment of infections and save unnecessary patientsuffering while reducing total healthcare costs. For the first time, clinicianswill have all the information required to prescribe the most effectiveantibiotic treatment. This will be a key cornerstone of antibiotic stewardshipserving as the main tool for fighting Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR)," saysJonathan Gurfinkel, President and CEO of the company."The European Investment Bank is committed to accelerating development ofresearch that strengthens the fight against infectious diseases and reducing thethreat of AMR to patients with underlying medical conditions. We are pleased toprovide EUR 22 million of new venture debt financing to enhance POCARED'sdevelopment of rapid microbiology diagnostics solution. Israel is home to worldclass research and development, and we are pleased to provide the first EIBfinancing for an Israeli medtech company and build on our strong engagementsupporting biotech investment in this country," said Gelsomina Vigliotti, VicePresident of the European Investment Bank.Rapid testing is key for improving patient treatment and fighting AntimicrobialResistanceThe new POCARED test will enable, for the first time, an optimal, evidencebased, patient treatment and transform the fight against AntimicrobialResistance.Building on EIB track record supporting innovationThe venture debt program of the EIB was established to fill the persistentmarket gap and increase support for growth stage companies promoting disruptiveinnovation.Since 2015, the EIB has deployed more than EUR 3.0bn in venture debt andquasi-equity operations, supporting more than 150 highly innovative companies.Background informationThe European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of theEuropean Union owned by its Member States. It makes long-term finance availablefor sound investment in order to contribute towards EU policy goals.POCARED Diagnostics Ltd, is an in-vitro diagnostic and pre-analytics companyutilizing cutting edge technologies to deliver next generation platforms.POCARED's CULTURE-FREE Microbiology® technology is revolutionizing infectiousdisease diagnosis and practice with real-time automated results. This savesseveral critical days in reporting compared to current practices.Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1816720/POCARED_Diagnostics_Logo.jpgLogo -https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1816721/European_Investment_Bank_Logo.jpgmailto:arie.rand@pocared.comhttps://www.pocared.com/Press contact:mailto:arie.rand@pocared.com+972 54-433-0108https://www.pocared.com/Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/163099/5220531OTS: POCARED Diagnostics; European Investment Bank