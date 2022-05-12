LKQ Corporation Announces $500 Million Increase in Stock Buyback Program
(PLX AI) – LKQ Corporation says this raises the aggregate program authorization to $2.5 billion through October 25, 2024. Since initiating the stock repurchase plan in October 2018, the Company has repurchased 37.3 million shares through March 31, …
- (PLX AI) – LKQ Corporation says this raises the aggregate program authorization to $2.5 billion through October 25, 2024.
- Since initiating the stock repurchase plan in October 2018, the Company has repurchased 37.3 million shares through March 31, 2022 for total consideration of approximately $1.5 billion
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0