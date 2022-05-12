BETMGM Reaffirms Guidance for FY Net Revenue
(PLX AI) – MGM Resorts and Entain's BETMGM also reiterated its long-term ambitions in the U.S. for expected market share of approximately 20%-25% and EBITDA margin of 30-35%. Reaffirmed its outlook guidance for FY 2022 net revenues over $1.3 …
- Reaffirmed its outlook guidance for FY 2022 net revenues over $1.3 billion
- Still expects to reach positive EBITDA during 2023
