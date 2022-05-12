checkAd

CSL "Confident" in Vifor Acquisition Closing, But Sees Delay Due to Regulatory Approvals

(PLX AI) – Vifor Pharma says CSL has previously advised that it expected to be in a position to close the acquisition of Vifor Pharma AG by June 2022. CSL and Vifor Pharma expect to provide an update to shareholders and investors as soon as there is …

  • (PLX AI) – Vifor Pharma says CSL has previously advised that it expected to be in a position to close the acquisition of Vifor Pharma AG by June 2022.
  • CSL and Vifor Pharma expect to provide an update to shareholders and investors as soon as there is more clarity on the timeline
