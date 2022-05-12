Four-Time Oscar Nominee and 11-Time Goya Winner Alberto Iglesias to Receive Honorary Doctorate at Berklee Valencia

Valencia, Spain (ots/PRNewswire) - Berklee College of Music will present an

honorary degree to Spanish composer Alberto Iglesias at Berklee Valencia's 2022

commencement ceremony on Monday, July 4, at 6:00 p.m. CET at the Auditori

Superior of Les Arts.



An 11-time Goya winner and four-time Academy Award nominee, Iglesias will be

recognized for his extraordinary career accomplishments, his masterful display

of poetic artistry, his profound understanding of the symbiosis between visual

and musical expressions, and for the influence of his creative work on an entire

generation of composers. In the last five years the Valencia campus has awarded

honorary doctorates to John McLaughlin, Al Di Meola, Imogen Heap, Lila Downs,

and Gilberto Gil.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

This year's commencement festivities are the highlight of Berklee Valencia's10th anniversary celebrations and will begin on the evening of Saturday, July 2,at 10:00 p.m. with La Nit de Berklee, Berklee Valencia's commencement concert,at the City of Arts and Sciences. The concert will feature a selection ofperformances from a global cast of student vocalists, instrumentalists, dancers,and arrangers from the graduating class, as well as a musical tribute toIglesias's work.About Alberto IglesiasA native of San Sebastián, Alberto Iglesias is one of Spain's most reveredinternational composers. With a musical background that includes studies inpiano, composition, counterpoint, and electronic music, Iglesias has composedmusic for more than 40 soundtracks since the early '80s.He is recognized globally for his collaborations with some of the mostprestigious Spanish film directors, including Pedro Almódovar, Julio Medem,Iciar Bollaín, Bigas Luna, and Isabel Coixet. He has also worked withinternational film directors John Malkovich, Oliver Stone, Fernando Mirelles,and Marc Foster, among many others.Over a career that has spanned more than 20 years, Iglesias has garnerednumerous recognitions for his work. He has won 11 Goya Awards for Best OriginalSoundtrack, for The Red Squirrel (1993), Earth (1996), Lovers of the ArcticCircle (1998), All About My Mother (1999), Sex and Lucia (2001), Talk to Her(2002), Volver (2006), Broken Embraces (2009), Even the Rain (2010), The Skin ILive In (2011), and Pain and Glory (2019). He's also taken home severalinternational awards, including the Best Soundtrack Award at the Cannes FilmFestival (for Pain and Glory in 2019), Best Composer at the European Film Awards(for Volver in 2006), and Soundtrack Composer of the Year at the WorldSoundtrack Awards (2005 and 2012).