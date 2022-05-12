checkAd

Four-Time Oscar Nominee and 11-Time Goya Winner Alberto Iglesias to Receive Honorary Doctorate at Berklee Valencia

Valencia, Spain (ots/PRNewswire) - Berklee College of Music will present an
honorary degree to Spanish composer Alberto Iglesias at Berklee Valencia's 2022
commencement ceremony on Monday, July 4, at 6:00 p.m. CET at the Auditori
Superior of Les Arts.

An 11-time Goya winner and four-time Academy Award nominee, Iglesias will be
recognized for his extraordinary career accomplishments, his masterful display
of poetic artistry, his profound understanding of the symbiosis between visual
and musical expressions, and for the influence of his creative work on an entire
generation of composers. In the last five years the Valencia campus has awarded
honorary doctorates to John McLaughlin, Al Di Meola, Imogen Heap, Lila Downs,
and Gilberto Gil.

This year's commencement festivities are the highlight of Berklee Valencia's
10th anniversary celebrations and will begin on the evening of Saturday, July 2,
at 10:00 p.m. with La Nit de Berklee, Berklee Valencia's commencement concert,
at the City of Arts and Sciences. The concert will feature a selection of
performances from a global cast of student vocalists, instrumentalists, dancers,
and arrangers from the graduating class, as well as a musical tribute to
Iglesias's work.

About Alberto Iglesias

A native of San Sebastián, Alberto Iglesias is one of Spain's most revered
international composers. With a musical background that includes studies in
piano, composition, counterpoint, and electronic music, Iglesias has composed
music for more than 40 soundtracks since the early '80s.

He is recognized globally for his collaborations with some of the most
prestigious Spanish film directors, including Pedro Almódovar, Julio Medem,
Iciar Bollaín, Bigas Luna, and Isabel Coixet. He has also worked with
international film directors John Malkovich, Oliver Stone, Fernando Mirelles,
and Marc Foster, among many others.

Over a career that has spanned more than 20 years, Iglesias has garnered
numerous recognitions for his work. He has won 11 Goya Awards for Best Original
Soundtrack, for The Red Squirrel (1993), Earth (1996), Lovers of the Arctic
Circle (1998), All About My Mother (1999), Sex and Lucia (2001), Talk to Her
(2002), Volver (2006), Broken Embraces (2009), Even the Rain (2010), The Skin I
Live In (2011), and Pain and Glory (2019). He's also taken home several
international awards, including the Best Soundtrack Award at the Cannes Film
Festival (for Pain and Glory in 2019), Best Composer at the European Film Awards
(for Volver in 2006), and Soundtrack Composer of the Year at the World
Soundtrack Awards (2005 and 2012).
