Pexip Reports Q1 Revenue NOK 222.5 Million on Negative EBITDA NOK 51.8 Million

(PLX AI) – As previously communicated, Pexip is accelerating its return to positive financial results, and targets a return to positive EBITDA in Q4 2022 and for the full year 2023. CEO Johannessen, who took over 20 April: "Pexip needs to reduce its …

  • (PLX AI) – As previously communicated, Pexip is accelerating its return to positive financial results, and targets a return to positive EBITDA in Q4 2022 and for the full year 2023.
  • CEO Johannessen, who took over 20 April: "Pexip needs to reduce its overall cost level to accelerate the Company’s return to profitable growth. Doing so will ensure a return to positive EBITDA in Q4 2022 and for the whole year of 2023"
  • Beats 1Q revenue estimate of NOK 218.3m
  • 1Q EBITDA est. negative NOK 45.8m
