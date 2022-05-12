Clas Ohlson Names Pernilla Walfridsson New CFO
(PLX AI) – Clas Ohlson says Walfridsson replaces, as previously announced, the current CFO Pär Christiansen, who is to leave Clas Ohlson on 31 July 2022 for a new assignment outside the company. Walfridsson most recently comes from a role as CFO of …
- (PLX AI) – Clas Ohlson says Walfridsson replaces, as previously announced, the current CFO Pär Christiansen, who is to leave Clas Ohlson on 31 July 2022 for a new assignment outside the company.
- Walfridsson most recently comes from a role as CFO of Nobina AB
