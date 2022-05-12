checkAd

Seed-X and Advanta Seeds Announce Partnership to Improve Seed Lot Quality

Magshimim, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Advanta Seeds to implement Seed-X GeNeeTM
technology in its seed processing line to upgrade the germinability and quality
of seeds

Seed-X, an innovative AI-driven Agtech company, and Advanta Seeds, a UPL group
company, are joining forces to apply new technology in seed processing.

The collaboration between the global seed company and the Israeli Agtech startup
aims to set a new standard in seed lot quality by disrupting the conventional
seed processing.

"Exploring cutting edge technologies and innovation are essence of the UPL
OpenAg vision," shares Vikram Shroff, Director UPL Group. "Collaboration with
Seed-X is an opportunity to provide higher quality seeds and help farmers to be
more productive."

Seed-X's unique GeNee(TM) technology merges proprietary computer vision and
artificial intelligence algorithms to facilitate non-destructive, seed-by-seed
classification that leverages comprehensive seed image data to predict
unaddressed quality attributes such as germination and physical and genetic
purity. Seed-X's software is embedded in the GeNee(TM) Sorter - the first
sorting machine that facilitates seed segmentation powered by Seed-X's GeNee(TM)
technology.

By integrating the GeNee(TM) Sorter into its processing line, Advanta Seeds
drives innovation and sets up new standards for seeds quality. The use of the
new generation sorter strengthens the Advanta's production capabilities, at the
same time allowing to provide customers with highly germinating and vigorous
seeds produced in a greener, more cost-efficient manner.

"After a trial period of several months, during which Seed-X technology was
applied and tested by Advanta Seeds' quality control team, we became utterly
convinced in the technology," says Bhupen Dubey, Global CEO of Advanta Seeds.
"The unprecedented sorting performance enabled us to recover non-sellable seed
lots, by meeting qualification standards of germinability and usability,
including exclusion of blind seedlings. Thanks to its high sorting capabilities,
we will now be able to better manage our inventory, plan next year production
and reduce our seed waste."

With traditional separation procedures, an average of 10%-15% seed lots are
deemed unusable. By contrast, through its advanced computer vision and deep
learning technology, Seed-X delivers unparalleled seed classification precision
on individual seeds and sorting by non-conventional use-cases, which promotes
seed waste reduction, and increase the usable seed quantities.

"After analyzing over 300 different seed lots from more than 40 seed companies,
I believe our solution is a perfect fit for Advanta Seeds," says Sarel
Ashkenazi, CEO and Founder of Seed-X Technologies. "As one of the leading global
seed company, Advanta Seeds will gain a further competitive edge by deploying
Seed-X's GeNee(TM) Sorter to upgrade its seed lots, while also saving on storage
and operational expenses, and executing more efficient seed production planning.
We are proud to be signing this partnership with Advanta Seeds and look forward
to extending our cooperation in the future."

About Seed-X

Seed-X is an AI-driven Agtech software company revolutionizing seed quality and
food safety over the entire seed and grain value chain for the benefit of seed
and food companies. Seed-X's proprietary composite of computer vision and deep
learning analysis capabilities facilitate a more sustainable & secure food
future by addressing new quality attributes at the single seed level,
introducing new QC and segmentation capabilities addressable at multiple stages
along the seed & grain value chain.

http://www.seed-x.com/

About Advanta Seeds

https://www.advantaseeds.com/

Media Contact:

Inga Balter
Marketing Communications Manager
Tel: +972.52.4773375
Email: inga@seed-x.com
www.seed-x.comAdvanta Seeds is a global seed company adapting to rapidly
increasing food insecurity and climate change by providing farmers with
innovation and new technologies. As part of UPL Group, Advanta Seeds aims to
deliver high quality seeds with excellent agronomic practices and crop
protection solutions. Advanta Seeds operates in over 80 countries under global
brands of Advanta, Alta and Pacific Seeds. Advanta Seeds holds a leadership
position in tropical and sub-tropical geographies in corn, grain and forage
sorghum, sunflower, canola, rice, and a variety of vegetables. With over 60
years' experience in plant genetics, Advanta Seeds provides seeds technology
that ensures crop performance and farmers prosperity.
https://www.advantaseeds.com/Mariola Markiel
Global Communication Manager
Tel: +48.692.619.803
Email: mariola.markiel@advantaseeds.com

