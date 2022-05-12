Seed-X and Advanta Seeds Announce Partnership to Improve Seed Lot Quality

Magshimim, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Advanta Seeds to implement Seed-X GeNeeTM

technology in its seed processing line to upgrade the germinability and quality

of seeds



Seed-X, an innovative AI-driven Agtech company, and Advanta Seeds, a UPL group

company, are joining forces to apply new technology in seed processing.





The collaboration between the global seed company and the Israeli Agtech startupaims to set a new standard in seed lot quality by disrupting the conventionalseed processing."Exploring cutting edge technologies and innovation are essence of the UPLOpenAg vision," shares Vikram Shroff, Director UPL Group. "Collaboration withSeed-X is an opportunity to provide higher quality seeds and help farmers to bemore productive."Seed-X's unique GeNee(TM) technology merges proprietary computer vision andartificial intelligence algorithms to facilitate non-destructive, seed-by-seedclassification that leverages comprehensive seed image data to predictunaddressed quality attributes such as germination and physical and geneticpurity. Seed-X's software is embedded in the GeNee(TM) Sorter - the firstsorting machine that facilitates seed segmentation powered by Seed-X's GeNee(TM)technology.By integrating the GeNee(TM) Sorter into its processing line, Advanta Seedsdrives innovation and sets up new standards for seeds quality. The use of thenew generation sorter strengthens the Advanta's production capabilities, at thesame time allowing to provide customers with highly germinating and vigorousseeds produced in a greener, more cost-efficient manner."After a trial period of several months, during which Seed-X technology wasapplied and tested by Advanta Seeds' quality control team, we became utterlyconvinced in the technology," says Bhupen Dubey, Global CEO of Advanta Seeds."The unprecedented sorting performance enabled us to recover non-sellable seedlots, by meeting qualification standards of germinability and usability,including exclusion of blind seedlings. Thanks to its high sorting capabilities,we will now be able to better manage our inventory, plan next year productionand reduce our seed waste."With traditional separation procedures, an average of 10%-15% seed lots aredeemed unusable. By contrast, through its advanced computer vision and deeplearning technology, Seed-X delivers unparalleled seed classification precisionon individual seeds and sorting by non-conventional use-cases, which promotesseed waste reduction, and increase the usable seed quantities."After analyzing over 300 different seed lots from more than 40 seed companies,I believe our solution is a perfect fit for Advanta Seeds," says SarelAshkenazi, CEO and Founder of Seed-X Technologies. "As one of the leading globalseed company, Advanta Seeds will gain a further competitive edge by deployingSeed-X's GeNee(TM) Sorter to upgrade its seed lots, while also saving on storageand operational expenses, and executing more efficient seed production planning.We are proud to be signing this partnership with Advanta Seeds and look forwardto extending our cooperation in the future."About Seed-XSeed-X is an AI-driven Agtech software company revolutionizing seed quality andfood safety over the entire seed and grain value chain for the benefit of seedand food companies. Seed-X's proprietary composite of computer vision and deeplearning analysis capabilities facilitate a more sustainable & secure foodfuture by addressing new quality attributes at the single seed level,introducing new QC and segmentation capabilities addressable at multiple stagesalong the seed & grain value chain.http://www.seed-x.com/About Advanta Seedshttps://www.advantaseeds.com/Media Contact:Inga BalterMarketing Communications ManagerTel: +972.52.4773375Email: inga@seed-x.comwww.seed-x.comAdvanta Seeds is a global seed company adapting to rapidlyincreasing food insecurity and climate change by providing farmers withinnovation and new technologies. As part of UPL Group, Advanta Seeds aims todeliver high quality seeds with excellent agronomic practices and cropprotection solutions. Advanta Seeds operates in over 80 countries under globalbrands of Advanta, Alta and Pacific Seeds. Advanta Seeds holds a leadershipposition in tropical and sub-tropical geographies in corn, grain and foragesorghum, sunflower, canola, rice, and a variety of vegetables. With over 60years' experience in plant genetics, Advanta Seeds provides seeds technologythat ensures crop performance and farmers prosperity.https://www.advantaseeds.com/Mariola MarkielGlobal Communication ManagerTel: +48.692.619.803Email: mariola.markiel@advantaseeds.com