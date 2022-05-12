Motorola Q1 Earnings Top Estimates; Guidance Unchanged
(PLX AI) – Motorola Q1 sales USD 1,892 million vs. estimate USD 1,830 million.Q1 adjusted EPS USD 1.7 vs. estimate USD 1.61Outlook FY revenue growth 7%Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 9.8-9.95Q1 EPS USD 1.54Q1 EBIT margin 12.6%
- (PLX AI) – Motorola Q1 sales USD 1,892 million vs. estimate USD 1,830 million.
- Q1 adjusted EPS USD 1.7 vs. estimate USD 1.61
- Outlook FY revenue growth 7%
- Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 9.8-9.95
- Q1 EPS USD 1.54
- Q1 EBIT margin 12.6%
