Vitesco Expects Even More Challenging Q2
(PLX AI) – Vitesco Q1 orders EUR 4,500 million.Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 2.2-2.7%, with sales EUR 8.6-9.1 billionSays the market environment to be even more challenging in Q2The global production volume is likely to be at the level of or …
- (PLX AI) – Vitesco Q1 orders EUR 4,500 million.
- Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 2.2-2.7%, with sales EUR 8.6-9.1 billion
- Says the market environment to be even more challenging in Q2
- The global production volume is likely to be at the level of or slightly above the level of the previous year due to continuing supply shortages and associated higher logistics and material costs, production shortfalls due to local lockdowns in China, and the consequences of the Russian war in Ukraine, the company says
