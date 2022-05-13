Austrian Post Targets FY Revenue at Previous Year Level
(PLX AI) – Austrian Post Outlook 2022 revenue level of the previous year.Outlook FY EBIT EUR 161-205 million, which is between the levels of 2020 and 2021H1 below high comparatives of the previous year, targeting for catch-up in H2
