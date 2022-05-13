AKVA Q1 Revenue Beats, but Sees Costs Hurting Short Term Profitability
(PLX AI) – AKVA Q1 revenue NOK 849 million vs. estimate NOK 799 million.Q1 orders NOK 1,000 millionSays order backlog and the financial profile remains strong and forms a good foundation to execute on the organic growth strategySays global …
- (PLX AI) – AKVA Q1 revenue NOK 849 million vs. estimate NOK 799 million.
- Q1 orders NOK 1,000 million
- Says order backlog and the financial profile remains strong and forms a good foundation to execute on the organic growth strategy
- Says global instability and uncertainty related to supply chain restrictions and cost inflations may continue to impact the profitability on short term
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0