Grenke Targets EUR 140 Million Net Profit in 2024

- (PLX AI) – Grenke targets leasing new business of around EUR 3.4 billion and net profit of approximately EUR 140 million in 2024.
- This is to be achieved by strengthening international sales in the more than 30 countries
- The Company also plans to expand its portfolio of lease objects
- In order to maintain its traditionally high level of profitability while achieving its ambitious growth targets, the Company will rely on an even greater digitalization of its processes and cost efficiency
- Says focusing on efficiency and consolidation in the countries where we have longstanding operations and have secured strong market shares
