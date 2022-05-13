Marimekko Soars 9% at Open After Big Earnings Beat
(PLX AI) – Marimekko shares soared 9% at the open after earnings comfortably exceeded estimates. Marimekko Q1 revenue EUR 36 million vs. estimate EUR 32 million, while Q1 EBITDA EUR 9.1 million vs. estimate EUR 7.3 millionNet sales were boosted both …
- (PLX AI) – Marimekko shares soared 9% at the open after earnings comfortably exceeded estimates.
- Marimekko Q1 revenue EUR 36 million vs. estimate EUR 32 million, while Q1 EBITDA EUR 9.1 million vs. estimate EUR 7.3 million
- Net sales were boosted both by a favorable trend in wholesale and retail sales in Finland as well as the good development of international net sales with sales growing in all market areas
- Marimekko estimates that both retail and wholesale sales will increase in 2022 (unchanged guidance)
- The top line growth was broad-based, and Marimekko was successful in protecting its profitability despite increasing costs, Carnegie said
- Marimekko's share price had weakened significantly in 2022 together with other retail and consumer goods companies, and today's report yielded a strong positive share price reaction, analysts at Carnegie said
