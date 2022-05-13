(PLX AI) – Optomed shares rose 6% at the open after analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux upgraded the stock to buy from hold. Free cash flow should improve in the second half of the year as R&D expenses drop, while demand improves significantly, Kepler …

Optomed Rises 6% After Kepler Upgrades to Buy with Over 75% Upside

