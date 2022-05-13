Sweco Jumps 6% After Danske Upgrades to Buy on Profitability Prospects
(PLX AI) – Sweco shares jumped 6% in early trading after analysts at Danske Bank upgraded the stock to buy from hold. Sweco has a substantial opportunity to raise profitability by improving prices, raising efficiency, and making new platform …
- Sweco has a substantial opportunity to raise profitability by improving prices, raising efficiency, and making new platform acquisitions, Danske said
- The company has started to deliver on pricing in Q1, and after valuation multiples have plummeted, the company is ripe for a comeback: Danske
- Price target remains SEK 140, with 27% implied upside from yesterday's closing price
