checkAd

Buy KBC as Revenue Growing Faster Than Costs, Bank of America Says

(PLX AI) – KBC revenues are likely to grow faster than costs, analysts at Bank of America said, upgrading the stock to buy from neutral. Price target raised to EUR 78 from EUR 75KBC's net interest income growth outlook is driven by solid volume …

  • (PLX AI) – KBC revenues are likely to grow faster than costs, analysts at Bank of America said, upgrading the stock to buy from neutral.
  • Price target raised to EUR 78 from EUR 75
  • KBC's net interest income growth outlook is driven by solid volume growth in mortgages and commercial loans as well as higher rates, BofA said
  • With M&A deals unlikely in the coming quarters, KBC may even distribute more capital to shareholders, BofA said
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Buy KBC as Revenue Growing Faster Than Costs, Bank of America Says (PLX AI) – KBC revenues are likely to grow faster than costs, analysts at Bank of America said, upgrading the stock to buy from neutral. Price target raised to EUR 78 from EUR 75KBC's net interest income growth outlook is driven by solid volume …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Norwegian Air Posts Q1 EBIT Loss NOK 849 Million; Has NOK 7.5 Billion Cash Left
Freenet Q1 EBITDA EUR 118 Million vs. Estimate EUR 112 Million
Genmab Guidance Likely to Be Raised Again Later This Year, Analysts Say
Motorola Q1 Earnings Top Estimates; Guidance Unchanged
Vossloh Sees Higher Sales but Lower Profit Margins in New Guidance
CSL "Confident" in Vifor Acquisition Closing, But Sees Delay Due to Regulatory Approvals
BETMGM Reaffirms Guidance for FY Net Revenue
Zoom to Acquire Conversational AI and Automation Platform for Customer Support Solvyy; No Terms ...
Tapestry Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus, but Cuts Guidance
Naturgy reports Q1 Ordinary EBITDA EUR 1,072 Million
Titel
Telefonica Subsidiary Telefonica Tech Buys BE-terna Group for up to EUR 350 Million
Plug Power Q1 Revenue Below Expectations; Keeps FY Targets Unchanged
Nel Q1 Revenue NOK 213 Million vs. Estimate NOK 248 Million
Evotec Q1 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 18.9 Million
Hexagon Purus Q1 Revenue Tops Estimates
Bayer Q1 Earnings Much Better Than Expected; Outlook Confirmed
K+S Q1 EBITDA Beats Estimates as High Prices Offset Lower Volumes, Energy Costs
Bilfinger Q1 Revenue Beats Expectations; Outlook Confirmed
Thyssenkrupp Q2 Earnings Much Better Than Expected; Raises Outlook
Corestate Looking to Convert Bonds, Says Won't Achieve Financial Targets in 2022
Titel
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Telefonica Subsidiary Telefonica Tech Buys BE-terna Group for up to EUR 350 Million
Plug Power Gets Contract to Deliver Green Hydrogen to Walmart
Plug Power Q1 Revenue Below Expectations; Keeps FY Targets Unchanged
TeamViewer Q1 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 83.2 Million vs. Estimate EUR 62 Million
Tomra Systems Q1 EBITA NOK 237 Million vs. Estimate NOK 248 Million
Nel Q1 Revenue NOK 213 Million vs. Estimate NOK 248 Million
Sixt Hit by Cyber Attack, Says Impact Was Minimized
AbbVie Q1 Adj. EPS Tops Estimates; Guidance Cut on Milestone Expense
Vonovia Q1 Net Income EUR -29.1 Million
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian