Buy KBC as Revenue Growing Faster Than Costs, Bank of America Says
- (PLX AI) – KBC revenues are likely to grow faster than costs, analysts at Bank of America said, upgrading the stock to buy from neutral.
- Price target raised to EUR 78 from EUR 75
- KBC's net interest income growth outlook is driven by solid volume growth in mortgages and commercial loans as well as higher rates, BofA said
- With M&A deals unlikely in the coming quarters, KBC may even distribute more capital to shareholders, BofA said
