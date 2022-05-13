GAM Holding Says Release Purporting to Show Support to Luna Is Fake
(PLX AI) – GAM Holding says is not in negotiations with Terraform Labs to support the Luna stablecoin.Says press release purporting to come from GAM Holding was issued at 23.00 UK time on 12 May. There is no truth in the story and GAM did not issue …
- (PLX AI) – GAM Holding says is not in negotiations with Terraform Labs to support the Luna stablecoin.
- Says press release purporting to come from GAM Holding was issued at 23.00 UK time on 12 May. There is no truth in the story and GAM did not issue a press release
- GAM says has strict controls on the dissemination of press releases, and we are investigating the source of this story and how it came to be published
