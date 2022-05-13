NTT DATA Business Solutions AG publishes key figures for fiscal year 2021/2022 (FOTO)

Bielefeld (ots) -



- Revenue climbs by 15.8% to BEUR 1.24 in 2021/22

- Consulting business up 23.4% at MEUR 554.7

- Growth driven chiefly by the Cloud Subscription segment with an increase of

49.2%

- EBITA more than doubles to MEUR 63.5 after MEUR 31.0 in the previous year

- Global cost and efficiency improvement program successfully completed

- Forecast for 2022/23: Adjusted revenue to increase by between 4% and 6%



NTT DATA Business Solutions AG (https://nttdata-solutions.com/de/) significantly

improved all relevant key figures. In the new fiscal year from April 1, 2021 to

March 31, 2022, the company increased revenue by a considerable 15.8% to BEUR

1.24, compared to BEUR 1.072 in the previous year. Organic growth was strong at

14.6%. The newly acquired companies contributed just +1.2% in non-organic growth

to this revenue upturn. EBITA reached a record MEUR 63.5 in the past fiscal year

after MEUR 31.0 in the year prior. Orders on hand at NTT DATA Business Solutions

AG amounted to BEUR 1.405 as of March 31, 2022, 11.3% higher than the previous

year's level of BEUR 1.262 as of March 31, 2021.



