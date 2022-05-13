NTT DATA Business Solutions AG publishes key figures for fiscal year 2021/2022 (FOTO)
Bielefeld (ots) -
- Revenue climbs by 15.8% to BEUR 1.24 in 2021/22
- Consulting business up 23.4% at MEUR 554.7
- Growth driven chiefly by the Cloud Subscription segment with an increase of
49.2%
- EBITA more than doubles to MEUR 63.5 after MEUR 31.0 in the previous year
- Global cost and efficiency improvement program successfully completed
- Forecast for 2022/23: Adjusted revenue to increase by between 4% and 6%
NTT DATA Business Solutions AG (https://nttdata-solutions.com/de/) significantly
improved all relevant key figures. In the new fiscal year from April 1, 2021 to
March 31, 2022, the company increased revenue by a considerable 15.8% to BEUR
1.24, compared to BEUR 1.072 in the previous year. Organic growth was strong at
14.6%. The newly acquired companies contributed just +1.2% in non-organic growth
to this revenue upturn. EBITA reached a record MEUR 63.5 in the past fiscal year
after MEUR 31.0 in the year prior. Orders on hand at NTT DATA Business Solutions
AG amounted to BEUR 1.405 as of March 31, 2022, 11.3% higher than the previous
year's level of BEUR 1.262 as of March 31, 2021.
- Revenue climbs by 15.8% to BEUR 1.24 in 2021/22
- Consulting business up 23.4% at MEUR 554.7
- Growth driven chiefly by the Cloud Subscription segment with an increase of
49.2%
- EBITA more than doubles to MEUR 63.5 after MEUR 31.0 in the previous year
- Global cost and efficiency improvement program successfully completed
- Forecast for 2022/23: Adjusted revenue to increase by between 4% and 6%
NTT DATA Business Solutions AG (https://nttdata-solutions.com/de/) significantly
improved all relevant key figures. In the new fiscal year from April 1, 2021 to
March 31, 2022, the company increased revenue by a considerable 15.8% to BEUR
1.24, compared to BEUR 1.072 in the previous year. Organic growth was strong at
14.6%. The newly acquired companies contributed just +1.2% in non-organic growth
to this revenue upturn. EBITA reached a record MEUR 63.5 in the past fiscal year
after MEUR 31.0 in the year prior. Orders on hand at NTT DATA Business Solutions
AG amounted to BEUR 1.405 as of March 31, 2022, 11.3% higher than the previous
year's level of BEUR 1.262 as of March 31, 2021.
Norbert Rotter, CEO at NTT DATA Business Solutions AG: "In our first fiscal year
as NTT DATA Business Solutions AG, we achieved record figures at all levels.
EBITA doubled to MEUR 63.5. All regions and corporate divisions played a part in
the strong organic growth of 14.6%. We increased our staff headcount to a total
of 12,176. I am proud of the excellent earnings that we generated in the
2021/2022 fiscal year. I am also particularly pleased with the strong growth
achieved in our core consulting business."
In the revenue segments, consulting business amounted to MEUR 554.7, up 23.4% on
the previous year's figure of MEUR 449.6. License revenues also rose by 2.5%
from MEUR 63.8 in the previous year to MEUR 65.4 in the past fiscal year. The
most significant growth in revenue was again achieved by the Cloud Subscription
segment, which was up by 49.2% at MEUR 57.3 after MEUR 38.4. Managed Services
also expanded by 9.1% to MEUR 558.0 after MEUR 511.4 in the previous year.
Revenues in the Other segment came to MEUR 5.9 after MEUR 8.5 in the previous
year.
Broken down by region, the DACH region saw revenue growth of 12.2% to MEUR 541.8
after MEUR 482.9 in the previous fiscal year. Western Europe boosted revenues
from MEUR 157.8 to MEUR 183.9 last year, a substantial 16.5% upturn. At 16.2%,
growth was also strong in Northern and Eastern Europe (NEE), which generated
revenue of MEUR 218.8 compared to MEUR 188.3 in the previous year. Revenue in
the Americas region rose by 29.6%, from MEUR 149.3 to MEUR 193.5. The Asia
segment increased revenue by 6.1% from MEUR 59.4 to MEUR 63.0. The new "Global
as NTT DATA Business Solutions AG, we achieved record figures at all levels.
EBITA doubled to MEUR 63.5. All regions and corporate divisions played a part in
the strong organic growth of 14.6%. We increased our staff headcount to a total
of 12,176. I am proud of the excellent earnings that we generated in the
2021/2022 fiscal year. I am also particularly pleased with the strong growth
achieved in our core consulting business."
In the revenue segments, consulting business amounted to MEUR 554.7, up 23.4% on
the previous year's figure of MEUR 449.6. License revenues also rose by 2.5%
from MEUR 63.8 in the previous year to MEUR 65.4 in the past fiscal year. The
most significant growth in revenue was again achieved by the Cloud Subscription
segment, which was up by 49.2% at MEUR 57.3 after MEUR 38.4. Managed Services
also expanded by 9.1% to MEUR 558.0 after MEUR 511.4 in the previous year.
Revenues in the Other segment came to MEUR 5.9 after MEUR 8.5 in the previous
year.
Broken down by region, the DACH region saw revenue growth of 12.2% to MEUR 541.8
after MEUR 482.9 in the previous fiscal year. Western Europe boosted revenues
from MEUR 157.8 to MEUR 183.9 last year, a substantial 16.5% upturn. At 16.2%,
growth was also strong in Northern and Eastern Europe (NEE), which generated
revenue of MEUR 218.8 compared to MEUR 188.3 in the previous year. Revenue in
the Americas region rose by 29.6%, from MEUR 149.3 to MEUR 193.5. The Asia
segment increased revenue by 6.1% from MEUR 59.4 to MEUR 63.0. The new "Global
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 14 | 0 |