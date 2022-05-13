RaySearch Jumps 9% After Surprise Earnings Beat as Pandemic Effects Subside
(PLX AI) – RaySearch shares rose 9% after the company reported earnings earlier than expected as revenue beat expectations.Q1 sales SEK 208 million vs. estimate SEK 178 millionQ1 operating profit SEK 29 million vs. estimate SEK 4 millionThe higher …
- Q1 sales SEK 208 million vs. estimate SEK 178 million
- Q1 operating profit SEK 29 million vs. estimate SEK 4 million
- The higher turnover during the quarter is mainly due to the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic is subsiding, which has led to significantly improved market conditions and as a result, increased license sales, the company said
- The strong order intake and the increased sales that we now see are a direct consequence of the declining effects of the pandemic, the CEO said
