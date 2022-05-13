PODA Announces Multiparty Sale of Intellectual Property Assets for US$100.5 Million

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 5

Vancouver, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) - PODA to receive US$55,275,000 and anticipatesmaking a distribution equal to approximately CDN$0.40 per subordinate votingshare and CDN$400 per multiple voting sharePODA HOLDINGS, INC. ("PODA" or the "Company") (CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC:PODAF) is pleased to announce that, together with Ryan Selby and Ryan Karkairan(the " Owners "), it has entered into a definitive agreement dated May 13, 2022(the " Asset Purchase Agreement ") with a subsidiary of Altria Group, Inc. ("Altria ") (NYSE:MO), Altria Client Services LLC (" ALCS "), pursuant to whichthe Company and the Owners have each agreed to sell to ALCS substantially all ofthe assets and properties used in the Company's business (the " Purchased Assets") of developing, manufacturing and marketing multi-substrate heated capsuletechnology, including, without limitation, the Owners' patents related to suchtechnology and the Company's exclusive, perpetual license of certain of thosepatents pursuant to an amended and restated royalties agreement dated April 12,2019 (the " Royalties Agreement "), for a total purchase price of US$100.5million (" Purchase Price "), subject to certain adjustments and holdbacks (the" Transaction "). The Company carries on its business pursuant to the RoyaltiesAgreement and the Company and the Owners have agreed to allocate US$55,275,000of the Purchase Price to the Company (being 55% of the Purchase Price), with thebalance to the Owners."This agreement represents a significant milestone for PODA and its employees,"said Ryan Selby, PODA's Chief Executive Officer, Director and Chairman of theCompany's board of directors (the " Board "). "Our teams have worked diligentlyon this technology since the Company's inception, and we believe theseagreements maximize its value for the Company and its shareholders."Transaction Highlights- Premium Cash Distribution: PODA expects to make a cash distribution to holdersof PODA's shares (the " Shareholders ") equal to approximately CDN$0.40 persubordinate voting share and CDN$400 per multiple voting share, representing a167% premium to the closing share price of PODA as of May 12, 2022.- Unanimously Recommended by Independent Directors: the Transaction has beenunanimously recommended by a special committee of the Board, comprisedentirely of independent directors (the " Special Committee ");- Fairness Opinion: Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. (" Stifel ") has provided afairness opinion in connection with the Transaction which provides that, as ofthe date of such opinion, and subject to the assumptions, limitations, and