PODA Announces Multiparty Sale of Intellectual Property Assets for US$100.5 Million

Vancouver, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) - PODA to receive US$55,275,000 and anticipates
making a distribution equal to approximately CDN$0.40 per subordinate voting
share and CDN$400 per multiple voting share

PODA HOLDINGS, INC. ("PODA" or the "Company") (CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC:
PODAF) is pleased to announce that, together with Ryan Selby and Ryan Karkairan
(the " Owners "), it has entered into a definitive agreement dated May 13, 2022
(the " Asset Purchase Agreement ") with a subsidiary of Altria Group, Inc. ("
Altria ") (NYSE:MO), Altria Client Services LLC (" ALCS "), pursuant to which
the Company and the Owners have each agreed to sell to ALCS substantially all of
the assets and properties used in the Company's business (the " Purchased Assets
") of developing, manufacturing and marketing multi-substrate heated capsule
technology, including, without limitation, the Owners' patents related to such
technology and the Company's exclusive, perpetual license of certain of those
patents pursuant to an amended and restated royalties agreement dated April 12,
2019 (the " Royalties Agreement "), for a total purchase price of US$100.5
million (" Purchase Price "), subject to certain adjustments and holdbacks (the
" Transaction "). The Company carries on its business pursuant to the Royalties
Agreement and the Company and the Owners have agreed to allocate US$55,275,000
of the Purchase Price to the Company (being 55% of the Purchase Price), with the
balance to the Owners.

"This agreement represents a significant milestone for PODA and its employees,"
said Ryan Selby, PODA's Chief Executive Officer, Director and Chairman of the
Company's board of directors (the " Board "). "Our teams have worked diligently
on this technology since the Company's inception, and we believe these
agreements maximize its value for the Company and its shareholders."

Transaction Highlights

- Premium Cash Distribution: PODA expects to make a cash distribution to holders
of PODA's shares (the " Shareholders ") equal to approximately CDN$0.40 per
subordinate voting share and CDN$400 per multiple voting share, representing a
167% premium to the closing share price of PODA as of May 12, 2022.
- Unanimously Recommended by Independent Directors: the Transaction has been
unanimously recommended by a special committee of the Board, comprised
entirely of independent directors (the " Special Committee ");
- Fairness Opinion: Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. (" Stifel ") has provided a
fairness opinion in connection with the Transaction which provides that, as of
the date of such opinion, and subject to the assumptions, limitations, and
