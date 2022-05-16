Renault to Sell Renault Russia, Controlling Interest in AVTOVAZ; Can Buy It Back in 6 Years
(PLX AI) – Renault signs agreements to sell Renault Russia and its controlling interest in AVTOVAZ.To sell 100% of Renault Group's shares in Renault Russia to Moscow City entity and its 67.69% interest in AVTOVAZ to NAMI (the Central Research and …
- (PLX AI) – Renault signs agreements to sell Renault Russia and its controlling interest in AVTOVAZ.
- To sell 100% of Renault Group's shares in Renault Russia to Moscow City entity and its 67.69% interest in AVTOVAZ to NAMI (the Central Research and Development Automobile and Engine Institute)
- The closing of these transactions is not subject to any conditions, and all required approvals have been obtained
- The agreement provides for an option for Renault Group to buy back its interest in AVTOVAZ, exercisable at certain times during the next 6 years
- Renault confirms financial outlook
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0