(PLX AI) – Renault signs agreements to sell Renault Russia and its controlling interest in AVTOVAZ.To sell 100% of Renault Group's shares in Renault Russia to Moscow City entity and its 67.69% interest in AVTOVAZ to NAMI (the Central Research and …

Renault to Sell Renault Russia, Controlling Interest in AVTOVAZ; Can Buy It Back in 6 Years

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer