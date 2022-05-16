DSV a Rare Opportunity Buy at Current Valuation, Goldman Says
(PLX AI) – DSV shares have 55% upside at the current valuation, analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a report. DSV is a rare opportunity buy at a PE ratio of only 15 based on 2024 estimated earnings, Goldman said, keeping the stock on the conviction …
- Price target of DKK 1,640 implies 55% upside
- DSV shares are up 0.3% at DKK 1,059.50 in early trading on Monday
