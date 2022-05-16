Tethis launches See.d®, the first fully automated, standardized pre-analytical platform for comprehensive liquid biopsy testing

Milan (ots/PRNewswire) - The new platform will be presented at the next EACR

Liquid Biopsy conference to be held in Bergamo, Italy, on May 24th-26th, 2022



Tethis S.p.A announces the release of See.d®, the first universal blood sample

preparator for liquid biopsy analysis. This innovative technology performs a

completely automated and standardized preparation of a blood sample at the point

of blood collection. Cellular fraction is gently stabilized on proprietary,

nanocoated SBS slides for rare cell detection, including CTCs, while plasma is

made available for the analysis of cell-free content.





See.d® is for professional use but does not require specialized lab techniciansand most importantly there is no need of whole blood shipment and preservation,one of the most critical points of liquid biopsy pre-analytical workflows.See.d® processes fresh blood collected in EDTA tubes shortly after collection(within 4 to 6 hours) favoring maximum sample integrity. All sample preparationsteps are automated: separation of plasma from the cellular fraction, red bloodcells lysis and removal, white blood cells dispensation and fixation on SBSslides and plasma recovery in tubes. At the end of the process, SBS slides witha fixed monolayer of all white blood cells are made available, and the relativeplasma aliquot is provided in a separate tube. Both specimens are perfectlystable for several days, having received minimum manipulation, contamination orshear stress before stabilization.The platform will be showcased at the upcoming Liquid Biopsy conferenceorganized by the European Association for Cancer Research (EACR) in Bergamo,Italy, from May 24th to 26th."This is a key development milestone not just for Tethis but hopefully forliquid biopsy adoption" said Mr. Gian Martino Franchi, Chief Technology Officerof the company. "We have leveraged on our proprietary nanocoated slides thatallow immediate, spontaneous and gentle adhesion of normally non adherent cells,to develop a fully automated platform that not only fixes all white blood cellsfor enrichment-free rare cell detection, but also provides a perfectly stableplasma fraction for cell-free content analysis, allowing to have an optimalpreparation of all relevant content for liquid biopsy testing. This is a firstof its kind, and we trust that it can contribute to the long-awaitedstandardization of blood processing for liquid biopsies. We've been closelyworking with our partner MACS srl for the development of this first release, andwe have already started planning the next generation platform that will furtherenhance easiness of use, efficiency and throughput"