Tethis launches See.d®, the first fully automated, standardized pre-analytical platform for comprehensive liquid biopsy testing

Milan (ots/PRNewswire) - The new platform will be presented at the next EACR
Liquid Biopsy conference to be held in Bergamo, Italy, on May 24th-26th, 2022

Tethis S.p.A announces the release of See.d®, the first universal blood sample
preparator for liquid biopsy analysis. This innovative technology performs a
completely automated and standardized preparation of a blood sample at the point
of blood collection. Cellular fraction is gently stabilized on proprietary,
nanocoated SBS slides for rare cell detection, including CTCs, while plasma is
made available for the analysis of cell-free content.

See.d® is for professional use but does not require specialized lab technicians
and most importantly there is no need of whole blood shipment and preservation,
one of the most critical points of liquid biopsy pre-analytical workflows.
See.d® processes fresh blood collected in EDTA tubes shortly after collection
(within 4 to 6 hours) favoring maximum sample integrity. All sample preparation
steps are automated: separation of plasma from the cellular fraction, red blood
cells lysis and removal, white blood cells dispensation and fixation on SBS
slides and plasma recovery in tubes. At the end of the process, SBS slides with
a fixed monolayer of all white blood cells are made available, and the relative
plasma aliquot is provided in a separate tube. Both specimens are perfectly
stable for several days, having received minimum manipulation, contamination or
shear stress before stabilization.

The platform will be showcased at the upcoming Liquid Biopsy conference
organized by the European Association for Cancer Research (EACR) in Bergamo,
Italy, from May 24th to 26th.

"This is a key development milestone not just for Tethis but hopefully for
liquid biopsy adoption" said Mr. Gian Martino Franchi, Chief Technology Officer
of the company. "We have leveraged on our proprietary nanocoated slides that
allow immediate, spontaneous and gentle adhesion of normally non adherent cells,
to develop a fully automated platform that not only fixes all white blood cells
for enrichment-free rare cell detection, but also provides a perfectly stable
plasma fraction for cell-free content analysis, allowing to have an optimal
preparation of all relevant content for liquid biopsy testing. This is a first
of its kind, and we trust that it can contribute to the long-awaited
standardization of blood processing for liquid biopsies. We've been closely
working with our partner MACS srl for the development of this first release, and
we have already started planning the next generation platform that will further
enhance easiness of use, efficiency and throughput"
