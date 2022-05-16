Gerresheimer executes on its growth strategy in Emerging Markets boosting capacities in India
Duesseldorf/Kosamba (ots) - Gerresheimer has significantly ramped up its glass
and plastic production capacities in India to satisfy its global pharma customer
needs. A new modern plant to produce high quality plastic containers and
closures was built at the Kosamba site, and glass production received a new
state-of-the-art and sustainable furnace technology. This is in line with the
company's formula G growth strategy.
By adding capacities in India, Gerresheimer executes on its growth strategy in
Emerging Markets addressing the global mega trend for increasing health care
access in these markets and the rising demand for vaccination. Being a leading
partner for global pharma and healthcare customers, Gerresheimer already
operates in India. The new production capabilities combine the company's know
how and network in glass and plastic, offering solutions alongside the broad
Gerresheimer portfolio.
"With our outstanding portfolio in pharma and healthcare solutions, Gerresheimer
is contributing to the health and well-being of millions of patients worldwide.
India is one of the strongest growing country within the Emerging Markets and a
core market of large global pharma companies", CEO Dietmar Siemssen said. "Our
new facilities in India are another important step to serve global pharma
customers locally as a one stop shop - with the highest quality and
availability."
Gerresheimer follows a clear roadmap for further global capacity increases
alongside its holistic capital allocation process. The capacity increase in
India is part of Gerresheimer's investment program to sharpen the company's
growth and return profile. Over the previous two years, the company invested a
double digit million Euro amount into new furnaces in Kosamba with the latest
glass melting technology.
The new state of the art furnace is equipped with newest production machines
also having most sensitive inspection equipment following the Gerresheimer
molded glass production standards. With this technology, the company will
substantially enhance its product quality. New lines for glass injection vials
as well as solid plastic dosages, closures and security systems have also been
ramped up.
Further enhancing Gerresheimer's local production and sales footprint in
Emerging Markets is part of the company's regional expansion plans. With that,
Gerresheimer is well positioned for being global partner for pharma solutions
and platforms.
About Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer is the global partner for pharmaceutics, biotech, healthcare, and
cosmetics with a very broad product range for pharmaceutical and cosmetic
packaging solutions and drug delivery systems. The company is an innovative
solution provider from concept to delivery of the end product. Gerresheimer
achieves its ambitious goals through a high level of innovative strength,
industrial competence and concentration on quality and customer focus. In
developing innovative and sustainable solutions, Gerresheimer relies on a
comprehensive international network with numerous innovation and production
centers in Europe, America and Asia. Gerresheimer produces close to its
customers worldwide with around 10,000 employees and generated annual revenues
in 2021 of around EUR 1.5b. With its products and solutions, Gerresheimer plays
an essential role in people's health and well-being.
Contact:
Contact Press
Ueli Utzinger
Group Senior Director Marketing & Communication
T +41 79 400 86 40
mailto:ueli.utzinger@gerresheimer.com
Contact Investor Relations
Carolin Nadilo
Corporate Senior Director Investor Relations
T +49 211 6181-220
mailto:carolin.nadilo@gerresheimer.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/9072/5222896
OTS: Gerresheimer AG
ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6
