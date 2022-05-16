BELKIN Vision's Eagle(TM) Receives CE Mark under MDR
Yavne, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Accessible First-Line Contactless Glaucoma Care
Now Available in Europe
BELKIN Vision (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3537246-1&h=2760519432&u=http
%3A%2F%2Fwww.belkin-vision.com%2F&a=BELKIN+Vision) , the Israel-based medical
device company committed to bringing an accessible first-line glaucoma laser
treatment to market, announced today that it has been awarded CE Mark under
Medical Device Regulation (MDR) from its notified body DEKRA, making it the
first automated, non-contact glaucoma laser treatment available within Europe.
BELKIN's sight-saving technology could revolutionize first-line glaucoma care
for the more than 100 million people who have glaucoma and ocular hypertension
worldwide. The treatment is the first and only contactless laser for glaucoma -
a true game-changing innovation. BELKIN will begin controlled roll-out of the
Eagle(TM) laser in Europe in the second half of 2022.
Professor Sir Peng Tee Khaw, of Moorfields Eye Hospital and UCL, London, and
member of the BELKIN Scientific Advisory Board commented: "The health economic
impact of DSLT technology is potentially significant and is anticipated to allow
for greater access to high-quality, contactless glaucoma treatment across
Europe. Current treatment options are more complex and DSLT can change the
first-line glaucoma treatment paradigm improving patient quality of life, while
at the same time improving access and allowing us to contribute to lower
healthcare costs for both patients and health systems."
Historically, conventional laser treatment is manual, involving contact with the
eye and is accessible mainly to a limited number of glaucoma specialists trained
in laser technology who generally see advanced stage patients. BELKIN's DSLT
technology is automated and therefore reduces the need for specialized training,
thus allowing access to all ophthalmologists. The timing for the introduction of
this technology is ideal as the UK National Institute for Healthcare Excellence
(NICE) has recently recommended laser treatment as a first-line treatment for
newly diagnosed glaucoma patients, following similar guidelines by the European
Glaucoma Society (EGS).
BELKIN Vision was recently selected to receive $20M (EUR17.5M) of blended
financing in grants and equity from the European Innovation Council Accelerator
(https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3537246-1&h=906115406&u=https%3A%2F%2Feic.e
c.europa.eu%2Fnews%2Flargest-ever-funding-round-european-innovation-council-acce
lerator-99-innovative-companies-set-2021-12-16_en&a=European+Innovation+Council+
Accelerator) (EIC). This financing will support the company in the execution of
its European commercialisation.
CEO, Daria Lemann Blumenthal added, "We anticipate that our unique DSLT
technology will become the new standard of first-line glaucoma care. Receiving
CE mark under MDR is a pivotal moment for our company, as being able to offer
BELKIN Vision's Eagle(TM) in Europe, will transform the way glaucoma is treated.
We look forward to accelerating our collaboration with doctors and health
systems across Europe."
About BELKIN Vision:
BELKIN Vision is an Israeli medical device company, established in 2013 and is
developing Direct Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty (DSLT) an intuitive,
automated, and efficient glaucoma laser treatment (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&
l=en&o=3537246-1&h=1063823696&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3DCFEi
VC-OlV8&a=intuitive%2C+automated%2C+and+efficient+glaucoma+laser+treatment) ,
aimed at promoting accessibility to first-line drop-free glaucoma care by
allowing every ophthalmologist to treat many more patients in any location.
Visit the BELKIN Vision website (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3537246-1&h
=1076613484&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.belkin-vision.com%2F&a=BELKIN+Vision+website) to
learn more.
Media Contact:
Nancy LeBosquain, Vice-President Marketing, +1-613-606-8003,
nancy@belkin-vision.com
Photo -
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1818248/BELKIN_Vision_Ltd__BELKIN_Vision_s_Eagl
e__Receives_CE_Mark_under.jpg
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/163139/5222951
OTS: BELKIN Vision Ltd.
