BELKIN Vision's Eagle(TM) Receives CE Mark under MDR

Yavne, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Accessible First-Line Contactless Glaucoma Care

Now Available in Europe



BELKIN Vision (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3537246-1&h=2760519432&u=http

%3A%2F%2Fwww.belkin-vision.com%2F&a=BELKIN+Vision) , the Israel-based medical

device company committed to bringing an accessible first-line glaucoma laser

treatment to market, announced today that it has been awarded CE Mark under

Medical Device Regulation (MDR) from its notified body DEKRA, making it the

first automated, non-contact glaucoma laser treatment available within Europe.



BELKIN's sight-saving technology could revolutionize first-line glaucoma care

for the more than 100 million people who have glaucoma and ocular hypertension

worldwide. The treatment is the first and only contactless laser for glaucoma -

a true game-changing innovation. BELKIN will begin controlled roll-out of the

Eagle(TM) laser in Europe in the second half of 2022.





Professor Sir Peng Tee Khaw, of Moorfields Eye Hospital and UCL, London, andmember of the BELKIN Scientific Advisory Board commented: "The health economicimpact of DSLT technology is potentially significant and is anticipated to allowfor greater access to high-quality, contactless glaucoma treatment acrossEurope. Current treatment options are more complex and DSLT can change thefirst-line glaucoma treatment paradigm improving patient quality of life, whileat the same time improving access and allowing us to contribute to lowerhealthcare costs for both patients and health systems."Historically, conventional laser treatment is manual, involving contact with theeye and is accessible mainly to a limited number of glaucoma specialists trainedin laser technology who generally see advanced stage patients. BELKIN's DSLTtechnology is automated and therefore reduces the need for specialized training,thus allowing access to all ophthalmologists. The timing for the introduction ofthis technology is ideal as the UK National Institute for Healthcare Excellence(NICE) has recently recommended laser treatment as a first-line treatment fornewly diagnosed glaucoma patients, following similar guidelines by the EuropeanGlaucoma Society (EGS).BELKIN Vision was recently selected to receive $20M (EUR17.5M) of blendedfinancing in grants and equity from the European Innovation Council Accelerator(https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3537246-1&h=906115406&u=https%3A%2F%2Feic.ec.europa.eu%2Fnews%2Flargest-ever-funding-round-european-innovation-council-accelerator-99-innovative-companies-set-2021-12-16_en&a=European+Innovation+Council+Accelerator) (EIC). This financing will support the company in the execution ofits European commercialisation.CEO, Daria Lemann Blumenthal added, "We anticipate that our unique DSLTtechnology will become the new standard of first-line glaucoma care. ReceivingCE mark under MDR is a pivotal moment for our company, as being able to offerBELKIN Vision's Eagle(TM) in Europe, will transform the way glaucoma is treated.We look forward to accelerating our collaboration with doctors and healthsystems across Europe."About BELKIN Vision:BELKIN Vision is an Israeli medical device company, established in 2013 and isdeveloping Direct Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty (DSLT) an intuitive,automated, and efficient glaucoma laser treatment (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3537246-1&h=1063823696&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3DCFEiVC-OlV8&a=intuitive%2C+automated%2C+and+efficient+glaucoma+laser+treatment) ,aimed at promoting accessibility to first-line drop-free glaucoma care byallowing every ophthalmologist to treat many more patients in any location.Visit the BELKIN Vision website (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3537246-1&h=1076613484&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.belkin-vision.com%2F&a=BELKIN+Vision+website) tolearn more.Related Links:https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3537246-1&h=3066940558&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.belkin-vision.com%2F&a=www.belkin-vision.comBELKIN Vision LinkedIn (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3537246-1&h=1914173357&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fbelkin-laser-ltd%2F%3FviewAsMember%3Dtrue&a=BELKIN+Vision+LinkedIn)BELKIN Vision YouTube (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3537246-1&h=711463019&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fchannel%2FUCb5LCywmfIlZpaJFZbTSHOQ&a=BELKIN+Vision+YouTube)For Press Images and video, please visit our https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3537246-1&h=2813115194&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dropbox.com%2Fsh%2Fx8kelqxn0hvhhl5%2FAADKbI594f2JbESQKau2nq-Na%3Fdl%3D0&a=DropboxMedia Contact:Nancy LeBosquain, Vice-President Marketing, +1-613-606-8003,nancy@belkin-vision.comPhoto -https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1818248/BELKIN_Vision_Ltd__BELKIN_Vision_s_Eagle__Receives_CE_Mark_under.jpgAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/163139/5222951OTS: BELKIN Vision Ltd.