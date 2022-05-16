checkAd

BELKIN Vision's Eagle(TM) Receives CE Mark under MDR

Yavne, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Accessible First-Line Contactless Glaucoma Care
Now Available in Europe

BELKIN Vision (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3537246-1&h=2760519432&u=http
%3A%2F%2Fwww.belkin-vision.com%2F&a=BELKIN+Vision) , the Israel-based medical
device company committed to bringing an accessible first-line glaucoma laser
treatment to market, announced today that it has been awarded CE Mark under
Medical Device Regulation (MDR) from its notified body DEKRA, making it the
first automated, non-contact glaucoma laser treatment available within Europe.

BELKIN's sight-saving technology could revolutionize first-line glaucoma care
for the more than 100 million people who have glaucoma and ocular hypertension
worldwide. The treatment is the first and only contactless laser for glaucoma -
a true game-changing innovation. BELKIN will begin controlled roll-out of the
Eagle(TM) laser in Europe in the second half of 2022.

Professor Sir Peng Tee Khaw, of Moorfields Eye Hospital and UCL, London, and
member of the BELKIN Scientific Advisory Board commented: "The health economic
impact of DSLT technology is potentially significant and is anticipated to allow
for greater access to high-quality, contactless glaucoma treatment across
Europe. Current treatment options are more complex and DSLT can change the
first-line glaucoma treatment paradigm improving patient quality of life, while
at the same time improving access and allowing us to contribute to lower
healthcare costs for both patients and health systems."

Historically, conventional laser treatment is manual, involving contact with the
eye and is accessible mainly to a limited number of glaucoma specialists trained
in laser technology who generally see advanced stage patients. BELKIN's DSLT
technology is automated and therefore reduces the need for specialized training,
thus allowing access to all ophthalmologists. The timing for the introduction of
this technology is ideal as the UK National Institute for Healthcare Excellence
(NICE) has recently recommended laser treatment as a first-line treatment for
newly diagnosed glaucoma patients, following similar guidelines by the European
Glaucoma Society (EGS).

BELKIN Vision was recently selected to receive $20M (EUR17.5M) of blended
financing in grants and equity from the European Innovation Council Accelerator
(https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3537246-1&h=906115406&u=https%3A%2F%2Feic.e
c.europa.eu%2Fnews%2Flargest-ever-funding-round-european-innovation-council-acce
lerator-99-innovative-companies-set-2021-12-16_en&a=European+Innovation+Council+
Accelerator) (EIC). This financing will support the company in the execution of
its European commercialisation.

CEO, Daria Lemann Blumenthal added, "We anticipate that our unique DSLT
technology will become the new standard of first-line glaucoma care. Receiving
CE mark under MDR is a pivotal moment for our company, as being able to offer
BELKIN Vision's Eagle(TM) in Europe, will transform the way glaucoma is treated.
We look forward to accelerating our collaboration with doctors and health
systems across Europe."

About BELKIN Vision:

BELKIN Vision is an Israeli medical device company, established in 2013 and is
developing Direct Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty (DSLT) an intuitive,
automated, and efficient glaucoma laser treatment (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&
l=en&o=3537246-1&h=1063823696&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3DCFEi
VC-OlV8&a=intuitive%2C+automated%2C+and+efficient+glaucoma+laser+treatment) ,
aimed at promoting accessibility to first-line drop-free glaucoma care by
allowing every ophthalmologist to treat many more patients in any location.
Visit the BELKIN Vision website (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3537246-1&h
=1076613484&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.belkin-vision.com%2F&a=BELKIN+Vision+website) to
learn more.

Related Links:

https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3537246-1&h=3066940558&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.be
lkin-vision.com%2F&a=www.belkin-vision.com

BELKIN Vision LinkedIn (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3537246-1&h=19141733
57&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fbelkin-laser-ltd%2F%3FviewAsMemb
er%3Dtrue&a=BELKIN+Vision+LinkedIn)

BELKIN Vision YouTube (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3537246-1&h=711463019
&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fchannel%2FUCb5LCywmfIlZpaJFZbTSHOQ&a=BELKIN+V
ision+YouTube)

For Press Images and video, please visit our https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o
=3537246-1&h=2813115194&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dropbox.com%2Fsh%2Fx8kelqxn0hvhhl5%2
FAADKbI594f2JbESQKau2nq-Na%3Fdl%3D0&a=Dropbox

Media Contact:

Nancy LeBosquain, Vice-President Marketing, +1-613-606-8003,
nancy@belkin-vision.com
Photo -
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1818248/BELKIN_Vision_Ltd__BELKIN_Vision_s_Eagl
e__Receives_CE_Mark_under.jpg

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/163139/5222951
OTS: BELKIN Vision Ltd.



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  23   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

BELKIN Vision's Eagle(TM) Receives CE Mark under MDR Accessible First-Line Contactless Glaucoma Care Now Available in Europe BELKIN Vision (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3537246-1&h=2760519432&u=http %3A%2F%2Fwww.belkin-vision.com%2F&a=BELKIN+Vision) , the Israel-based medical device company …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
nShift: Markenverpackungen sorgen im Einzelhandel für "Empfehlungen"
Zensus 2022: Start der Befragungen
Einzelhandelsumsatz mit Fahrrädern auch 2021 auf hohem Niveau
Tethis launches See.d®, the first fully automated, standardized pre-analytical platform for ...
Kleine schwäbische Gemeinde ganz groß im Klimaschutz: Straubenhardt baut kreislauffähig (FOTO)
Businesstalk Interview Magazin: Die besten Video-Interviews im April 2022
Brot für die Welt verteidigt Indiens Exportverbot für Weizen / Regierung verhindere ...
A VanEck dá início ao negócio de ETF em Portugal
CoverGo sammelt 15 Millionen Dollar in der Serie A, um die weltweite Akzeptanz als führende ...
Höllinger präsentiert erstmals alkoholfreie Barsirupe für Erwachsene
Titel
Fairer Handel heißt Gerechtigkeit für alle - globale Lieferketten für ...
SNIPES enters a new market by acquiring the Croatian retailer "Shooster" (FOTO)
Telos "Mission" NFT Challenge - 175,000 in Crypto Prizes!
Exzellenz im Mittelstand: 24 Unternehmen erhalten Best Managed Companies Award 2022
Goldi Solar launches HELOC Pro at Intersolar Europe 2022 (FOTO)
VC-Geschäftsklima bricht ein - hohe Unsicherheit durch Zinswende und Krieg
Krieg treibt den Goldpreis nach oben
NTT DATA Business Solutions AG Receives 2022 SAP® Pinnacle Award and is Named a Finalist in ...
Filterlex Medical Successfully Completes First-In-Human Study for CAPTIS® Full-Body Embolic ...
Viele überschätzen die Kosten für die private Pflegevorsorge
Titel
Fairer Handel heißt Gerechtigkeit für alle - globale Lieferketten für ...
Industrielles Internet der Dinge: PwC Deutschland erweitert Ökosystem durch Beteiligung an PerfectPattern GmbH
FUJI EUROPE CORPORATION expands activities in UK and Ireland
NOVALIQ PRESENTS DATA FROM SECOND PHASE 3 TRIAL OF INVESTIGATIONAL TREATMENT CYCLASOL® (0.1% ...
Priority Software Acquires Softsolutions, A Leading Provider of ERP-Based Web Portals and Mobile ...
Saudia Cargo and Cainiao's Partnership Solidifies as the E-commerce Industry Continues to Grow ...
SNIPES enters a new market by acquiring the Croatian retailer "Shooster" (FOTO)
Hack Your Closet speeds up shipments by 300% with nShift
Web3 Solidity Engine, tEVM 2.0 - Ahead of Schedule
Neues Mietkonzept City Pop startet in Berlin Friedrichshain mit 176 Appartements
Titel
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited/ Beendigung von Rechtsstreitigkeiten
Kunst- und Technologie-Innovator 4ARTechnologies vervollständigt sein einzigartiges ...
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
Deutsche Vermögensberatung AG (DVAG) auf dem Siegertreppchen / DVAG als bester ...
VeChainThor: Die überlegene Plattform, um die entstehenden NFT-Chancen zu nutzen
NORMA nimmt bayerisches HOPFENSEER Hell-Bier deutschlandweit ins Sortiment auf / Bayerischer ...
Sardinien - Waldbrände und Covid verunsichern Urlauber
Postbank Wohnatlas 2022 / Immobilienpreise fliegen 2021 zu neuen Höhen (FOTO)