Mindtree and Finastra Partner to Deliver Managed Services Payments Solutions in the Nordics, the UK and Ireland

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Mindtree (http://www.mindtree.com/) , a global

technology services and digital transformation company, and Finastra

(http://www.finastra.com/) , a leading financial technology provider, today

announced a partnership to bring Finastra's Fusion Payments To Go payments

technology to banks in the Nordics, the UK and Ireland, as a managed service.



As part of the partnership, Mindtree will host Finastra's proven payments

solution in the cloud and handle integration of the technology across the rest

of the banks' existing solutions, minimizing risk and boosting efficiency for

users.





Denise Parker, SVP and Global Head of Partner and Ecosystems at Finastra, said,"We welcome Mindtree to our partner ecosystem. Together we will enable agilebanks in the Nordics, the UK and Ireland to tap into our Fusion Payments To Gosolution, hosted by Mindtree in the cloud. The partnership is about helpingbanks to better serve their customers by keeping ahead of market changes,delivering faster innovation and opening business growth opportunities."Mukund Rao, Chief Business Officer for Banking, Financial Services and Insuranceat Mindtree, said, "Finastra offers best-of-breed payments solutions and,alongside our deep expertise and cloud capabilities, we are excited to joinhands with them to support banks in transforming payments and making themreal-time, convenient and secure. The move also aligns well with the P27initiative in the Nordics, which promotes interoperability, paperless systems,and real-time payment capabilities. We pride ourselves on being a trustedpartner to our customers and are confident that this partnership will help themunlock an innovation and technology advantage."Fusion Payments To Go (https://www.finastra.com/solutions/fusion-payments-go)offers scalable payments processing and clearing functionality, with automatedand rapid onboarding for financial institutions, via open APIs. Beyond thesignificantly reduced go-live timeframes, the solution also enables smallerbanks and financial institutions to enjoy the benefits of an advanced PaymentsHub with modernized capabilities.Finastra was named a Leader in payment hub platforms in a recent Omdia report.Click here (https://www.finastra.com/press-media/finastra-lands-payments-leader-status-omdia-universe-report) for further information.About FinastraFinastra is a global provider of financial software applications andmarketplaces, and launched the leading open platform for innovation,FusionFabric.cloud, in 2017. It serves institutions of all sizes, providingaward-winning solutions and services across Lending, Payments, Treasury &Capital Markets and Retail & Digital Banking for banks to support direct bankingrelationships and grow through indirect channels, such as embedded finance andBanking as a Service. Its pioneering approach and commitment to open finance andcollaboration is why it is trusted by ~8,600 institutions, including 90 of theworld's top 100 banks.For more information, visit http://www.finastra.com/ .About MindtreeMindtree (NSE: MINDTREE) is a global technology consulting and services companythat enables enterprises across industries to drive superior competitiveadvantage, customer experiences and business outcomes by harnessing digital andcloud technologies. A digital transformation partner to more than 275 of theworld's most pioneering enterprises, Mindtree brings extensive domain,technology and consulting expertise to help reimagine business models,accelerate innovation and maximize growth. As a socially and environmentallyresponsible business, Mindtree is focused on growth as well as sustainability inbuilding long-term stakeholder value. Powered by more than 35,000 talented andentrepreneurial professionals across 24 countries, Mindtree - a Larsen & ToubroGroup company - is consistently recognized among the best places to work.For more, please visit http://www.mindtree.com/ or @Mindtree_Ltd(https://twitter.com/Mindtree_Ltd) .For more information, contact: mailto:media@mindtree.com .Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1818468/Mindtree_Finastra.jpg(https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1818468/Mindtree_Finastra.jp)View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/in/news-releases/mindtree-and-finastra-partner-to-deliver-managed-services-payments-solutions-in-the-nordics-the-uk-and-ireland-301547734.htmlContact:+91-9886453043Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/115153/5223217OTS: Mindtree