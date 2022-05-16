checkAd

Mindtree and Finastra Partner to Deliver Managed Services Payments Solutions in the Nordics, the UK and Ireland

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Mindtree (http://www.mindtree.com/) , a global
technology services and digital transformation company, and Finastra
(http://www.finastra.com/) , a leading financial technology provider, today
announced a partnership to bring Finastra's Fusion Payments To Go payments
technology to banks in the Nordics, the UK and Ireland, as a managed service.

As part of the partnership, Mindtree will host Finastra's proven payments
solution in the cloud and handle integration of the technology across the rest
of the banks' existing solutions, minimizing risk and boosting efficiency for
users.

Denise Parker, SVP and Global Head of Partner and Ecosystems at Finastra, said,
"We welcome Mindtree to our partner ecosystem. Together we will enable agile
banks in the Nordics, the UK and Ireland to tap into our Fusion Payments To Go
solution, hosted by Mindtree in the cloud. The partnership is about helping
banks to better serve their customers by keeping ahead of market changes,
delivering faster innovation and opening business growth opportunities."

Mukund Rao, Chief Business Officer for Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
at Mindtree, said, "Finastra offers best-of-breed payments solutions and,
alongside our deep expertise and cloud capabilities, we are excited to join
hands with them to support banks in transforming payments and making them
real-time, convenient and secure. The move also aligns well with the P27
initiative in the Nordics, which promotes interoperability, paperless systems,
and real-time payment capabilities. We pride ourselves on being a trusted
partner to our customers and are confident that this partnership will help them
unlock an innovation and technology advantage."

Fusion Payments To Go (https://www.finastra.com/solutions/fusion-payments-go)
offers scalable payments processing and clearing functionality, with automated
and rapid onboarding for financial institutions, via open APIs. Beyond the
significantly reduced go-live timeframes, the solution also enables smaller
banks and financial institutions to enjoy the benefits of an advanced Payments
Hub with modernized capabilities.

Finastra was named a Leader in payment hub platforms in a recent Omdia report.
Click here (https://www.finastra.com/press-media/finastra-lands-payments-leader-
status-omdia-universe-report) for further information.

About Finastra

Finastra is a global provider of financial software applications and
marketplaces, and launched the leading open platform for innovation,
FusionFabric.cloud, in 2017. It serves institutions of all sizes, providing
award-winning solutions and services across Lending, Payments, Treasury &
Capital Markets and Retail & Digital Banking for banks to support direct banking
relationships and grow through indirect channels, such as embedded finance and
Banking as a Service. Its pioneering approach and commitment to open finance and
collaboration is why it is trusted by ~8,600 institutions, including 90 of the
world's top 100 banks.

For more information, visit http://www.finastra.com/ .

About Mindtree

Mindtree (NSE: MINDTREE) is a global technology consulting and services company
that enables enterprises across industries to drive superior competitive
advantage, customer experiences and business outcomes by harnessing digital and
cloud technologies. A digital transformation partner to more than 275 of the
world's most pioneering enterprises, Mindtree brings extensive domain,
technology and consulting expertise to help reimagine business models,
accelerate innovation and maximize growth. As a socially and environmentally
responsible business, Mindtree is focused on growth as well as sustainability in
building long-term stakeholder value. Powered by more than 35,000 talented and
entrepreneurial professionals across 24 countries, Mindtree - a Larsen & Toubro
Group company - is consistently recognized among the best places to work.

For more, please visit http://www.mindtree.com/ or @Mindtree_Ltd
(https://twitter.com/Mindtree_Ltd) .

For more information, contact: mailto:media@mindtree.com .

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1818468/Mindtree_Finastra.jpg
(https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1818468/Mindtree_Finastra.jp)

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/in/news-releases/mindtree-and-
finastra-partner-to-deliver-managed-services-payments-solutions-in-the-nordics-t
he-uk-and-ireland-301547734.html

Contact:

+91-9886453043

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/115153/5223217
OTS: Mindtree



