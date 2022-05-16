Aktia Bank Says Life Insurance Unit Signs LOI to Sell Real Estate Investment for Over EUR 10 Million
(PLX AI) – Aktia Bank says letter of intent has been signed on the sale of Aktia Life Insurance Ltd’s real estate investment, estimated capital gains of more than EUR 10 million.It is estimated that the transaction will be executed during the second …
- It is estimated that the transaction will be executed during the second quarter of the year
- As a result, Aktia Life Insurance Ltd would record estimated capital gains of more than EUR 10 million in its investment portfolio
- The execution of the transaction or, in case of a delay, the unrealised value change, will have a direct impact on Aktia Group's result
