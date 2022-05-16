WOCHENVORSCHAU Termine bis 30. Mai 2022
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Wirtschafts- und Finanztermine bis Montag, den 30. Mai
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- DIENSTAG, DEN 17. MAI
TERMINE UNTERNEHMEN
06:50 LUX: Grand City Properties, Q1-Zahlen
07:30 DEU: Daimler Truck, Q1-Zahlen
07:30 DEU: Pharma SGP Holding, Q1-Zahlen
08:00 GBR: Imperial Brands, Halbjahreszahlen
08:00 GBR: Vodafone Group, Jahreszahlen
09:30 DEU: ad pepper media, Hauptversammlung (online)
10:00 DEU: SGL Carbon, Hauptversammlung (online)
10:00 DEU: Kuka, Hauptversammlung (online)
10:00 DEU: Software, Hauptversammlung (online)
10:00 DEU: bet-at-home, Hauptversammlung (online)
10:00 DEU: Norma, Hauptversammlung (online)
10:00 DEU: SLM Solutions, Hauptversammlung (online)
11:00 DEU: Teamviewer AG, Hauptversammlung (online)
11:00 DEU: Hornbach-Gruppe, Bilanz-Pk, Frankfurt
11:00 DEU: Webasto, Jahres-Pk (online)
12:00 USA: Home Depot, Q1-Zahlen
13:00 USA: Walmart, Q1-Zahlen
14:00 DEU: Flatexdegiro, Hauptversammlung (online)
TERMINE UNTERNEHMEN OHNE ZEITANGABE
FRA: Engie, Q1-Zahlen
LUX: Corestate Capital, Hauptversammlung
NLD: Euronext, Q1-Zahlen
USA: Moderna, Science & Technology Day
USA: Caterpillar, Investor Day
TERMINE KONJUNKTUR
07:30 FRA: ILO-Arbeitslosenquote Q1/22
08:00 GBR: Arbeitsmarktdaten 04/22
10:00 ITA: Handelsbilanz 03/22
11:00 EUR: Beschäftigung Q1/22
11:00 EUR: BIP Q1/22 (1. Veröffentlichung)
14:30 USA: Einzelhandelsumsatz 04/22
15:15 USA: Industrieproduktion 04/22
15:15 USA: Kapazitätsauslastung
16:00 USA: Lagerbestände 03/22
16:00 USA: NAHB Wohnungsmarkt-Index 05/22
22:30 USA: API Ölbericht (Woche)
SONSTIGE TERMINE
DEU: Jahreskongress des Verbandes der Elektro- und Digitalindustrie (ZVEI)
18:30 DEU: Veranstaltung VIK Verband der Industriellen Energie- und Kraftwirtschaft e.V. und MAN Energy Solution SE
19:00 DEU: EZB-Präsidentin Christine Legarde spricht bei Benefizveranstaltung von Soroptimist International
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MITTWOCH, DEN 18. MAI
TERMINE UNTERNEHMEN
07:00 DEU: Ströer, Q1-Zahlen
07:00 NLD: ABN Amro, Q1-Zahlen
07:30 FRA: Elior Group, Halbjahreszahlen
07:30 DEU: Dermapharm Holding, Q1-Zahlen
08:00 GBR: British Land Company, Jahreszahlen
08:00 GBR: Aviva, Q1-Umsatz
08:00 GBR: Burberry, Jahreszahlen (online)
09:00 DEU: Westwing, Hauptversammlung (online)
10:00 DEU: Uniper, Hauptversammlung (online)
