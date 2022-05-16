checkAd
Startseite > Nachrichten > Termine > Nachricht

WOCHENVORSCHAU Termine bis 30. Mai 2022

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Wirtschafts- und Finanztermine bis Montag, den 30. Mai

^
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- DIENSTAG, DEN 17. MAI

TERMINE UNTERNEHMEN
06:50 LUX: Grand City Properties, Q1-Zahlen
07:30 DEU: Daimler Truck, Q1-Zahlen
07:30 DEU: Pharma SGP Holding, Q1-Zahlen
08:00 GBR: Imperial Brands, Halbjahreszahlen
08:00 GBR: Vodafone Group, Jahreszahlen
09:30 DEU: ad pepper media, Hauptversammlung (online)
10:00 DEU: SGL Carbon, Hauptversammlung (online)
10:00 DEU: Kuka, Hauptversammlung (online)
10:00 DEU: Software, Hauptversammlung (online)
10:00 DEU: bet-at-home, Hauptversammlung (online)
10:00 DEU: Norma, Hauptversammlung (online)
10:00 DEU: SLM Solutions, Hauptversammlung (online)
11:00 DEU: Teamviewer AG, Hauptversammlung (online)
11:00 DEU: Hornbach-Gruppe, Bilanz-Pk, Frankfurt
11:00 DEU: Webasto, Jahres-Pk (online)
12:00 USA: Home Depot, Q1-Zahlen
13:00 USA: Walmart, Q1-Zahlen
14:00 DEU: Flatexdegiro, Hauptversammlung (online)

TERMINE UNTERNEHMEN OHNE ZEITANGABE
FRA: Engie, Q1-Zahlen
LUX: Corestate Capital, Hauptversammlung
NLD: Euronext, Q1-Zahlen
USA: Moderna, Science & Technology Day
USA: Caterpillar, Investor Day

TERMINE KONJUNKTUR
07:30 FRA: ILO-Arbeitslosenquote Q1/22
08:00 GBR: Arbeitsmarktdaten 04/22
10:00 ITA: Handelsbilanz 03/22
11:00 EUR: Beschäftigung Q1/22
11:00 EUR: BIP Q1/22 (1. Veröffentlichung)
14:30 USA: Einzelhandelsumsatz 04/22
15:15 USA: Industrieproduktion 04/22
15:15 USA: Kapazitätsauslastung
16:00 USA: Lagerbestände 03/22
16:00 USA: NAHB Wohnungsmarkt-Index 05/22
22:30 USA: API Ölbericht (Woche)

SONSTIGE TERMINE
DEU: Jahreskongress des Verbandes der Elektro- und Digitalindustrie (ZVEI)

18:30 DEU: Veranstaltung VIK Verband der Industriellen Energie- und Kraftwirtschaft e.V. und MAN Energy Solution SE

19:00 DEU: EZB-Präsidentin Christine Legarde spricht bei Benefizveranstaltung von Soroptimist International

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MITTWOCH, DEN 18. MAI

TERMINE UNTERNEHMEN
07:00 DEU: Ströer, Q1-Zahlen
07:00 NLD: ABN Amro, Q1-Zahlen
07:30 FRA: Elior Group, Halbjahreszahlen
07:30 DEU: Dermapharm Holding, Q1-Zahlen
08:00 GBR: British Land Company, Jahreszahlen
08:00 GBR: Aviva, Q1-Umsatz
08:00 GBR: Burberry, Jahreszahlen (online)
09:00 DEU: Westwing, Hauptversammlung (online)
10:00 DEU: Uniper, Hauptversammlung (online)


Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
 |  34   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

WOCHENVORSCHAU Termine bis 30. Mai 2022 Wirtschafts- und Finanztermine bis Montag, den 30. Mai ^ - DIENSTAG, DEN 17. MAI TERMINE UNTERNEHMEN 06:50 LUX: Grand City Properties, Q1-Zahlen 07:30 DEU: Daimler Truck, Q1-Zahlen 07:30 DEU: Pharma SGP Holding, Q1-Zahlen 08:00 GBR: Imperial …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Britische Geheimdienste: Belarus bindet ukrainische Kräfte
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Wieder Verluste - 'Abwärtstrend ist intakt' (3) 
Russischer Gas-Transit durch die Ukraine geht weiter zurück
Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Leichte Kursverluste zum Wochenstart
WOCHENAUSBLICK: Kurzfristige Gewinnstrecken im Abwärtstrend möglich
dpa-AFX Börsentag auf einen Blick: Leichte Kursverluste erwartet
Gold fällt in Richtung 1800 US-Dollar
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Valneva mit Kurseinbruch - EU will raus aus Impfstoff-Vertrag
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN - Die wichtigsten Meldungen vom Wochenende
DAX-FLASH: Leichte Kursverluste zum Wochenstart erwartet
Titel
Ukrainische Armee: Zwei Brücken des russischen Militärs zerstört
Kiews Präsidentenberater: Russlands Armee und Wirtschaft wackeln
Ukraine stellt kriegsbedingt Gas-Transit in Region Luhansk ein
Aktien New York: Kursrutsch - Welle der Risikoaversion an den Börsen
Pressestimme/'El Mundo': Putins Farce und Fiasko
ROUNDUP: Neue Drohungen: London steuert weiter auf Handelskrieg mit EU zu
Britische Geheimdienste: Belarus bindet ukrainische Kräfte
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Ausverkauf im Tech-Segment - Konjunktursorgen
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Kein Ende der schlechten Stimmung in Sicht
Aktien New York: Kursrutsch dauert fort - Erneut Tech-Aktien unter Druck
Titel
London: Viele russische Truppen nicht mehr kampffähig
Moskau sagt Zerfall der Ukraine in mehrere Kleinstaaten voraus
London: Fortschritte Russlands in Ukraine behindert
Ukraine besorgt über mögliche Ausweitung des Kriegs durch Russland
Ukrainische Armee: Zwei Brücken des russischen Militärs zerstört
Selenskyj: Russland wird in diesem Krieg nichts erreichen
Kiews Präsidentenberater: Russlands Armee und Wirtschaft wackeln
OTS: Postbank / Postbank Wohnatlas 2022 / Prognose: Wo Wohnimmobilien noch an ...
Bulgariens Präsident: Risiko eines gesamteuropäischen Kriegs real
Aktien New York Schluss: Kurssprung - Fed-Aussagen begeistern Anleger
Titel
London: Viele russische Truppen nicht mehr kampffähig
Moskau sagt Zerfall der Ukraine in mehrere Kleinstaaten voraus
Original-Research: Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy
ROUNDUP: Teamviewer zieht Konsequenzen aus Kurssturz - Finanzvorstand geht
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Impfstoffaktie Valneva setzt Rekordjagd fort
Aktien New York: Gewinnmitnahmen nach Rekordhochs - Nasdaq unter Druck
Aktien New York: Freier Fall geht an der Wall Street weiter
London: Fortschritte Russlands in Ukraine behindert
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (deutsch)
'Haben Fluggesellschaft gerettet':  Norwegian verlässt Gläubigerschutz